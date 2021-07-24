From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, everyone hailed India's Day 1 Tokyo Olympics star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal in the 49 kg weightlifting category on Saturday. Mirabai is just the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari's bronze in the 69 kg category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar tweeted and congratulated Mirabai for her podium finish at Tokyo Olympics. "Absolutely amazing display of weightlifting. The way you have transformed yourself after your injury and clinched a historic silver for #TeamIndia is absolutely stupendous. You have made the Flag of India very proud. #Tokyo2020 #Olympics" tweeted Sachin Tendulkar.





Replying to Tendulkar's tweet Mirabai wrote on Twitter, "Thank you, @sachin_rt sir. You are truly an inspiration for me."

"Could not have asked for a happier start to @Tokyo2020! India is elated by @mirabai_chanu's stupendous performance. Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian. #Cheer4India #Tokyo2020" tweeted PM Modi.

"Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi sir for all the support and encouragement," replied Chanu on PM Modi's tweet.

Former India batting all-rounder Suresh Raina also congratulated Mirabai through his tweet. "Heartiest congratulations to @mirabai_chanu on winning the first medal. You have made the country so proud, keep flying high! Raising hands Flag of India#Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics2020," tweeted Suresh Raina.

"Thank you @ImRaina sir for the good wishes," replied Mirabai Chanu on Raina's tweet.

Mirabai also shared an emotional message on her social media after her podium finish at Tokyo Olympics.

"I am really happy on winning silver medal in #Tokyo2020 for my country," wrote Mirabai with a special message thanking all the supporters.

"It's really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank a billion prayers of all Indians which were with me during this journey," she added.

The 26-year-old ended India's 21-year quest for an Olympic medal in the weightlifting category. She lifted a total of 202 kg (87 kg+ 115 kg) to win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics."