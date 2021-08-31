India's gold-winning hero at the Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra, was seen giving tips to men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh and NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant at an event in Jalandhar on Tuesday. In a video shared by ANI, Neeraj can be seen giving Manpreet some advice before he has a go with the javelin. Amitabh Kant is the next to try, and he too gets some tips from the Olympic champion before his throw. Neeraj Chopra himself then lands his attempt, to cheers from the audience.

#WATCH | Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra were seen throwing javelin at a function in Jalandhar, Punjab, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/pyRfzwKgNC — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Neeraj Chopra also joined some men's hockey team players, including Manpreet Singh, for a friendly game.

#WATCH | Tokyo Olympics gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra was seen playing hockey along with bronze medalist Indian men's hockey team players at an event in Jalandhar, Punjab, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vB5oVcEAfc — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Neeraj Chopra made history in Tokyo as he became the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in athletics.

He registered a mammoth attempt of 87.58m in the men's javelin throw final to secure the medal.

He also became just the second individual gold medallist from India after Abhinav Bindra.

The men's hockey team also produced a brilliant run in Tokyo, winning bronze and ending a 21-year medal drought in the sport at the Olympics.

Led by Manpreet Singh, the Indian side reached the semifinals, only to be defeated by eventual gold medallists Belgium.

However, they beat Germany 5-4 to clinch the bronze medal.

India registered its best ever medal haul at the Olympics in Tokyo, with a total of seven medals.