9.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on leg, Shikhar Dhawan looks to pull it but doesn't connect well. A maiden from Matt Henry.
9.5 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off as well, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend it but misses again. Five dots now.
9.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to flick it but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shikhar Dhawan defends it solidly.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Sorter one outside off, Shikhar Dhawan lets it go.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to play an upper cut but misses.
Matt Henry will continue from the other end.
8.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to play at it but misses.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Gets off the mark straightaway. Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it past covers for a boundary!
Shreyas Iyer comes in at number 3 for India.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! New Zealand have a breakthrough in the game. Bowls it fuller and on off, Shubman Gill looks to loft it but ends up chipping it towards Mitchell Santner at mid-wicket. That is one of the soft dismissals one about which could ever imagine. Shubman Gill makes his way back into the hut.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Back to back boundaries. Slightly shorter and on off, Shubman Gill pulls it over mid-wicket for another boundary!
8.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on off, Shubman Gill drives it through covers for a boundary!
8.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Shubman Gill defends it back towards the bowler.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing on this. Fuller and on off, Shikhar Dhawan drives it through covers for a boundary!
7.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller again, on off. Shikhar Dhawan works it over mid-wicket for a brace.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on leg, Shikhar Dhawan eases it towards mid-wicket.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller this time, Shikhar Dhawan knocks it towards the fielder at mid off.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet and carves it over covers for a boundary!
7.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shikhar Dhawan looks to play at it but gets a bottom edge as the ball bounces off the deck. Dot.
6.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill opens the face of his bat and guides it over covers for a brace.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it on off, Shubman Gill eases it towards the fielder at covers.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller, Shubman Gill defends it back towards Tim Southee.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill lofts it over mid off but doesn't get the power on right. The fielder chases it. They collect two.
6.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shubman Gill defends it to covers.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Good length shaping it away from the batter, Shubman Gill looks to drive it but misses.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Shikhar Dhawan taps it but finds the fielder at point.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good length with some extra bounce, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend it but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Shubman Gill finally gets off the mark! Fuller and on off, Shubman Gill looks to block it but miscues it to square leg. They collect one.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller one down leg, Shubman Gill looks to flick it but misses as the ball gets his pads. A stifled appeal turned down.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Shubman Gill lets this one go as well. Another dot.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, Shubman Gill looks to defend it but misses. Close!
