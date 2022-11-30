New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
44.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
44.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
44.4 overs (2 Runs) Short and outside off, Arshdeep Singh pulls this one wide of long on. Gets off the mark with a double.
Arshdeep Singh walks in at number 10 for India.
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Tim Southee b Mitchell Santner.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Washington Sundar taps it to covers for one.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one lands down leg, Washington Sundar scoops it through fine leg for a boundary!
43.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Washington Sundar guides it to third man for one.
Slight halt! Yuzvendra Chahal looks in some discomfort after being hit on the right shoulder. The physio comes out to have a look. Yuzvendra Chahal is ready to resume.
43.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Yuzvendra Chahal looks to play at it but the ball hits his shoulder. It carries towards fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
43.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Yuzvendra Chahal flicks it to square leg for a brace.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Yuzvendra Chahal pulls it but gets a top edge. The ball carries towards long stop. The fielder stops it well at the fence. They collect two.
43.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle, Yuzvendra Chahal defends it back towards the bowler.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Washington Sundar knocks it to mid off for one.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on middle, this is defended back towards the bowler.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on off, Washington Sundar eases it to mid on for one.
42.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off again, this is defended towards covers.
42.3 overs (1 Run) Bowls it down leg, Yuzvendra Chahal flicks it to square leg for one.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it outside off, Washington Sundar taps it to point for one.
42.1 overs (2 Runs) Slightly shorter and on leg, Washington Sundar flicks it to square leg for a brace.
41.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller one and on off, Yuzvendra Chahal eases it to short covers.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wayward bouncer, Yuzvendra Chahal lets it go. Wide called.
41.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on leg, Washington Sundar gently flicks it to square leg for one.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length and on leg, Washington Sundar fends it to backward square leg for a brace. Good running!
41.2 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter again, Washington Sundar fends it back towards the bowler.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and just outside off, Washington Sundar shoulders arms at it.
40.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden from Matt Henry. Good length and outside off, Yuzvendra Chahal looks to play at it but misses.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Good length angling it in, Yuzvendra Chahal blocks it back towards the bowler. Five dots now.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Yuzvendra Chahal defends it to covers.
40.3 overs (0 Run) This one lands outside off, Yuzvendra Chahal lets it go. Three dots now.
40.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Yuzvendra Chahal eases it to covers.
40.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, this is defended towards short mid-wicket.
