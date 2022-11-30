New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar taps it towards backward point for no run.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging away from the batter, Washington Sundar leaves it alone.
39.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shot! Full and just outside off, Washington Sundar gets to the pitch of the ball and presents a full face of the bat. Drives it past the bowler and wide of mid off for a boundary. Washington Sundar isn't willing to go down without a fight.
39.3 overs (3 Runs) Short and outside off, Yuzvendra Chahal punches this one firmly through the covers. Three runs taken.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on middle, Yuzvendra Chahal defends it with a straight bat towards mid off.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Washington Sundar drives it nicely towards deep cover for a single.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Yuzvendra Chahal drives it to mid on for a dot.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Peach of a delivery! Good-length on middle, Yuzvendra Chahal looks to defend this one from the crease and gets beaten on the outside edge.
38.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar clips this one off the back foot towards mid-wicket for a single.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Full and swinging away from the batter, Washington Sundar looks to drive this one and gets beaten on the outside edge.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in the channel outside off, Washington Sundar leaves it alone. A good leave by Washington Sundar.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Washington Sundar does not poke this time and lets it go.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery angling at the pads, Yuzvendra Chahal looks to flick this one and misses. The ball comes off his pads on its way to the keeper. New Zealand go up in appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Kane Williamson decides not to go upstairs.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Tad short outside off, Washington Sundar punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Washington Sundar drives it straight to mid off.
37.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Short of a length on off and angling away, Washington Sundar pokes at it and gets beaten on the outside edge.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Washington Sundar lets it go through to the keeper.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Short and just outside off, Washington Sundar shoulders arms to it.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Yuzvendra Chahal defends it to mid on for a dot. Three dots to end the over.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Yuzvendra Chahal gets forward and defends it back to the bowler.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Yuzvendra Chahal defends it off the back foot to cover for a dot.
Yuzvendra Chahal walks in.
36.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! IN THE AIR AND GONE! Short and at the body, Deepak Chahar looks to pull this one behind square on the leg side Gets it from the upper part of the bat and spoons an easy catch to Tim Southee at mid-wicket who does the rest.
36.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! SMASHED! Short and outside off, Deepak Chahar advances down the track and pulls it towards mid-wicket. Clears the fence with ease to collect the second maximum of his innings.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Deepak Chahar knocks it towards backward point for a dot.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Washington Sundar carefully leaves it alone.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another bumper by Tim Southee outside off, Washington Sundar lets it go through to the keeper.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Banged in short and outside off, Washington Sundar gets into the position early and pulls it wide towards mid-wicket fence for the second boundary of the over.
35.3 overs (4 Runs) 4 Leg byes! Short of a length at the pads, Washington Sundar looks to help it behind square. The ball comes off his pads and trickles towards the fine leg fence. Important runs these for India.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Washington Sundar shoulders arms to it.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Short and at the batter, Washington Sundar sways away and lets it go through to the keeper.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.3 overs, India are 180/7. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.