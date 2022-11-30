New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
34.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Touch short and outside off, Deepak Chahar gets beaten as he tried to defend.
34.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! STRAIGHT HIT! Full on middle, Deepak Chahar advances to get to the pitch of the ball and presents a full face of the bat. Hits it towards the long on fence for a maximum.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, Washington Sundar clips it to mid-wicket and takes a single.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Full and nibbling away from the batter, Washington Sundar gets forward to defend and misses.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Deepak Chahar pushes it to backward point for a dot.
33.5 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Deepak Chahar defends it off the back foot back towards the bowler.
Deepak Chahar is the new man.
33.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! What a review by New Zealand! Short and down the leg side by Tim Southee, Deepak Hooda looks to pull this one and misses. The umpire calls it a wide and New Zealand who seem to have heard something decide to send it upstairs. And guess what, there's a spike on the UltraEdge as the ball was next to the bat and Deepak Hooda has to make his way back. India are now 6 down.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Deepak Hooda gets forward and defends it on the off side.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar pulls it off the back foot towards mid on and sets off for a quick single.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Washington Sundar defends it with a straight bat towards extra cover for a dot.
32.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Deepak Hooda pushes it to backward point for a dot.
32.5 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, Deepak Hooda leaves it alone again.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Deepak Hooda leaves it alone.
32.3 overs (0 Run) A loud appeal by Daryl Mitchell! Good-length delivery outside off, Deepak Hooda looks to defend this one by advancing and gets rapped on the pads. Daryl Mitchell seemed interested but the impact was outside off.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Banged in short on middle by Daryl Mitchell, goes over the head of the batter. Deepak Hooda ducks under it and lets it go.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on leg, Washington Sundar works it to fine leg for a single.
32.1 overs (1 Run) Short and at the batter, Deepak Hooda works it off the back foot to fine leg for a single.
31.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Washington Sundar lets it go through to the keeper.
31.5 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off, Deepak Hooda plays it fine towards third man for a single.
31.4 overs (0 Run) Beautiful delivery! Good-length delivery angling in, the ball cuts Deepak Hooda in half as he tried to defend.
31.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Deepak Hooda gets rapped high on the pads as he tried to defend. Matt Henry was up in appeal but the umpire shakes his head.
31.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery on off, Deepak Hooda opens the bat face, guides it past backward point and comes back for the second. Good running by both batters.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Banged in short on off by Matt Henry, Deepak Hooda sways away and lets it go.
Drinks break! The Indian side is on the back foot at the moment, courtesy of some fearsome bowling from the Kiwis. They will look for a solid partnership from Deepak Hooda and Washington Sundar if they need to get in the game. Can they do it?
30.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fullish delivery on off, Washington Sundar gets into the position early and drives it with a straight bat past mid on for a boundary. A four to end the over.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Deepak Hooda punches it on the up towards deep cover for a single.
30.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Deepak Hooda gets forward and drives it straight to mid off for a dot.
30.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length on off, Washington Sundar looks to defend and gets a outside edge towards third man for a run.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Deepak Hooda plays it fine to third man for a single.
30.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a loosener, short and outside off, Deepak Hooda shoulders arms to it.
