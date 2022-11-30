New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
29.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end with. Good length and outside off, Washington Sundar lets it go again.
29.5 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off, Washington Sundar lets this one go as well.
29.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller one this time, outside off. Washington Sundar looks to drive it but misses.
29.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Washington Sundar shoulders arms at it.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Bowls it just outside off, Deepak Hooda guides it to point for one.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Deepak Hooda eases it to covers. Dot.
28.6 overs (0 Run) On a length shaping it away, Washington Sundar looks to defend it but misses. Close!
28.5 overs (1 Run) A yorker and on middle, Deepak Hooda digs it towards square leg for one.
28.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Washington Sundar flicks it to backward square leg for one.
28.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Washington Sundar defends it to point.
28.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, Deepak Hooda flicks it to mid-wicket for one.
28.1 overs (0 Run) On a length with some extra bounce, Deepak Hooda fends it back towards the bowler.
27.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and just outside off, Washington Sundar lets it go.
27.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Washington Sundar leaves it alone towards the keeper.
27.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Washington Sundar leaves it alone.
27.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Washington Sundar defends it towards short covers.
27.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fuller and on off, Washington Sundar flicks it with his wrist through mid-wicket for a boundary. Excellent placement on this!
27.1 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and on leg, Deepak Hooda flicks it towards backward square leg for one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Washington Sundar lets it go.
26.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it outside off, Washington Sundar leaves it alone towards the keeper.
26.4 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on middle, Washington Sundar nudges it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple again.
26.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Washington Sundar guides it with soft hands towards point for a brace.
26.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Deepak Hooda guides it to third man for one.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, Deepak Hooda leaves it alone.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and on leg, Washington Sundar looks to flick it but gets his pads. Dot.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Washington Sundar defends it solidly.
25.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Washington Sundar lets it go.
Washington Sundar is the new man in.
25.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! India looks in all sorts of trouble here as they lose half of their squad now. Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer looks to loft it but mistimes it completely. The ball goes in the air towards covers. Devon Conway takes an excellent catch as he runs towards it and takes it diving forward. Lockie Ferguson gets the big fish!
25.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer looks to defend it but gets an inside edge towards square leg. Another dot.
25.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer eases it towards point. Dot.
25.1 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Wayward bouncer and on leg, Shreyas Iyer lets it go. The keeper misses it as well and it races away the fine leg fence.
