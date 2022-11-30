New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
24.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer guides it to backward point for one.
24.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it hard and through backward point for a boundary. Excellent placement!
24.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer defends it back towards the bowler.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Deepak Hooda eases it to square leg for one.
Deepak Hooda is the next batter in.
24.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Adam Milne gets his third wicket. Bowls it fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to defend it but gets a thick outside edge. The ball carries towards slips and Tim Southee takes a good catch. SKY departs and India will now hope they get a big partnership.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and on off, Shreyas Iyer fends it to mid-wicket. A dot to end with.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer drives it towards deep covers for a brace.
23.4 overs (0 Run) On a length with some extra bounce, Shreyas Iyer defends it solidly.
23.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good length and on off, Shreyas Iyer shuffles across and cuts it through cover-point for a boundary!
23.2 overs (0 Run) On off, this is played straight towards the fielder at point.
23.1 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive it but gets a thick inside edge. The ball rolls towards square leg. The fielder chases it and stops it before the fence. They collect three runs.
22.6 overs (1 Run) Another one on off, Suryakumar Yadav looks to drive it but gets an outside edge towards third man. They collect one.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller again, on off. Suryakumar Yadav taps it but finds the fielder at extra covers.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Shreyas Iyer knocks it to mid on for one again.
22.3 overs (1 Run) Good length and on middle, Suryakumar Yadav flicks it to square leg for one more.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Shreyas Iyer works it to mid-wicket for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it to covers.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav eases it towards mid on.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Another one on off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it to covers.
21.4 overs (0 Run) Good length angling it into the batter, Suryakumar Yadav defends it to point.
21.3 overs (1 Run) This one lands down leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to flick it but gets his pads towards short fine leg. They cross for a leg bye.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine shot. Slightly shorter and on off, Shreyas Iyer pulls it hard and through mid-wicket for a boundary!
21.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! This one lands outside leg, Shreyas Iyer looks to flick it but misses.
21.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent timing on this. Slightly shorter and on off, Shreyas Iyer guides it over point for a boundary!
20.6 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off, Suryakumar Yadav eases it towards the fielder at point.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on leg, Shreyas Iyer works it to mid-wicket for one.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off, Suryakumar Yadav taps it to covers and gets off the mark. They cross.
Suryakumar Yadav walks in.
20.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Rishabh Pant makes his way back into the hut now and India are three down. Slightly shorter and on off, Rishabh Pant awkwardly pulls it but doesn't connect well. The ball carries towards mid-wicket where Glenn Phillips makes no mistake and pouches it comfortably.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Rishabh Pant drives it but finds the fielder at covers.
20.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off, Iyer looks to loft it but misses.
Match Reports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 25.1 overs, India are 121/4. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.