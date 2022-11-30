New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Touch shorter outside off, Rishabh Pant guides this one uppishly towards third man for a single.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Rishabh Pant pokes at the away going delivery and gets beaten.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tad short on off, the ball does not bounce as expected, Rishabh Pant checks his pull and puts it towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Back-of-a-length on off and going away, Rishabh Pant looks to defend off the back foot and misses.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it firmly towards deep cover for a single.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Shreyas Iyer punches it off the back foot to point for no run.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Full and angling onto the pads, Shreyas Iyer works it to mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Shreyas Iyer knocks it to backward point for a dot.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Rishabh Pant taps it gently towards extra cover and takes a quick single.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Full and wide outside off, Rishabh Pant shoulders arms to it.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery outside off, Rishabh Pant lets it go through to the keeper.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a back-of-a-length delivery on off, Rishabh Pant defends it to cover for a dot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it off the back foot to point for a dot.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Shreyas Iyer gets on top of the bounce and defends it back to the bowler.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Tad short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer lets it go through to the keeper.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full and at the pads, Rishabh Pant looks to flick this one but misses. The ball rolls off his pads on the leg side for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shreyas Iyer chips it uppishly over extra cover for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another wayward delivery by Lockie Ferguson. Short and drifting into the batter, Shreyas Iyer looks to clip this one but misses.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shreyas Iyer pushes at it and gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Shreyas Iyer gets forward and drives it to deep cover for a single.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Shreyas Iyer shoulders arms to it.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and punished again! Short and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer gets on top of the bounce and flat bats it over mid on for the second boundary of the over.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller, Shreyas Iyer knocks it to backward point for a dot.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shreyas Iyer misses as he tried to cut this delivery.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer stands tall and slaps it back down the ground wide of mid on.
Time for drinks! India has lost both of its openers and is trying to settle in. The onus is now on Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant to put up a good partnership and keep the scoreboard ticking. The Kiwi bowlers have bowled exceedingly well until now and they will look to carry on with this momentum. Adam Milne to continue.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and going away from the batter, Rishabh Pant fails to get any bat on it as he poked at it. The ball goes through to the keeper.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shreyas Iyer plays it fine to third man for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Shreyas Iyer punches it off the back foot towards cover for a dot.
15.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to slash hard at it and misses. The umpire deems it a wide.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shreyas Iyer pushes it to cover for no run.
15.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Too short and the umpire calls it wide! Banged in short by Lockie Ferguson and Shreyas Iyer ducks under it and lets it go.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length on off, Shreyas Iyer punches it to backward point for a dot.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Short and angling into the batter, Shreyas Iyer rises and defends it back to the bowler.
