New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Hagley Oval, Christchurch. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rishabh Pant is up and running! Fullish delivery on middle, Rishabh Pant advances and gets to the pitch of the ball, hits it over mid-wicket with a nicely timed flick.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off and angling away, Rishabh Pant looks to defend this one off the back foot and misses.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer plays it fine towards third man for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) What a delivery! Good-length delivery and swinging in, cuts Shreyas Iyer into half as he tried to drive it on the up.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer shoulders arms to it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts with a loosener, sprays it short and down the leg side. Shreyas Iyer leaves it alone.
Rishabh Pant walks in.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! DRAGGED ON! Fuller delivery on middle, Shikhar Dhawan advances down the track to go over the bowler. Gets an inside edge back onto his pads and the ball then rolls onto the stumps. India have now lost both their openers.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Short of a length on off, Shikhar Dhawan uses his feet to go down the ground but misses.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Short on middle, Shikhar Dhawan looks to clip this one on the leg side but gets an inside edge back onto his body.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short and over the head of the batter, Shikhar Dhawan ducks under it and lets it go through to the keeper.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shreyas Iyer cuts it to deep cover for a single.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shreyas Iyer taps it to backward point for a dot.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and at the batter, Shikhar Dhawan helps it behind square on the leg side towards fine leg for a single.
11.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SHOT! Fullish delivery on middle, Shreyas Iyer presents a full face of the bat and drives it wide of mid off for his second boundary. Shreyas Iyer is looking in great touch today.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Shreyas Iyer punches it to cover for a dot.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shreyas Iyer defends it to cover for no run.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Shikhar Dhawan guides it to third man for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Short and wide outside off, Shreyas Iyer slashes hard and straight to Adam Milne at third man. He makes a meal of it and drops a straightforward chance. A reprieve for Shreyas Iyer.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shreyas Iyer looks to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, Shikhar Dhawan shimmies and drives it straight to extra cover for a dot.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery on off and going away, Shreyas Iyer looks to defend and gets a outside edge towards third man for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Short on off, Shikhar Dhawan advances and punches it straight to backward point. Finn Allen fumbles and concedes a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Shikhar Dhawan advances to drive but mishits it back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Fuller delivery angling away from the batter, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend without any foot movement and gets beaten on the outside edge.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shreyas Iyer opens the bat face and guides it to third man for a single.
