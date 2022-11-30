New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
4.6 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery outside off, Shikhar Dhawan drives it firmly but straight to cover for no run.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery at the pads, Shikhar Dhawan looks to flick this one and gets rapped high on the pads. Looks for a quick single but Shubman Gill says no.
4.4 overs (0 Run) Banged in short by Tim Southee, Shikhar Dhawan advances and defends it to cover for a dot.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery on off, Shikhar Dhawan defends it to extra cover for no run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shikhar Dhawan lets it go through to the keeper.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery and swinging into the batter, Shikhar Dhawan looks to clip this one on the leg side and gets a leading edge. It was in the air towards extra cover but safe.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! Fuller and just outside off, Shubman Gill looks to flick this one across the line. The ball holds its line and beats Shubman Gill on the outside edge.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Shubman Gill punches it off the back foot towards cover for a dot.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and angling into the batter, Shikhar Dhawan works it off the back foot to fine leg for a single.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Shikhar Dhawan defends it off the back foot towards point for a dot.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Short of a length outside off, Shikhar Dhawan advances looking to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Shikhar Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman Gill leaves it alone.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter on middle, Shikhar Dhawan taps it off the back foot on the leg side and takes a quick single.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! CRACKING SHOT! Fuller delivery on off and angling in, Shikhar Dhawan advances and gets to the pitch of the ball and thumps this over long on fence for a maximum. Good positive intent by Shikhar Dhawan.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shikhar Dhawan shimmies down and shoulders arms to it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Tim Southee sees Shikhar Dhawan advancing and bangs in short on middle, Shikhar Dhawan leaves it alone.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Fuller delivery drifting onto the pads, Shubman Gill looks to flick this one. The ball deflects off his pads behind square on the leg side for a single.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Fuller delivery angling at the pads, Shikhar Dhawan clips it wide of square leg and comes back for the second.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Short-of-a-length outside off, Shikhar Dhawan lets it go through to the keeper.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Touch shorter outside off, Shikhar Dhawan shoulders arms to it.
1.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uppish but safe by Shikhar Dhawan. Fuller delivery outside off, Shikhar Dhawan advances down the track and guides it over point for his first boundary.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off, Shikhar Dhawan gets on the back oot to defend and gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a full delivery on off, Shikhar Dhawan drives it towards cover for a dot.
Matt Henry to bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery outside off, Shubman Gill advances down the track and leaves it alone safely.
0.5 over (0 Run) Beaten! Fullish delivery outside off and angling in, Shubman Gill goes for a drive and gets beaten on the inside edge.
0.4 over (0 Run) Full outside off and swinging away, Shubman Gill leaves it alone.
0.3 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery on off and swinging away, Shubman Gill gets on the front foot and defends it towards mid on.
0.2 over (1 Run) Fuller delivery on off and angling in, Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend and gets an outside edge towards third man. Gets off the mark with a single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a fullish delivery on off angling in, Shikhar Dhawan gets forward and lets it go through to the keeper.
Right then, we are done with the pre-match proceedings. New Zealand players are seen in a huddle in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill walk out with their blades in the middle. Tim Southee to start with the ball. Here we go.
We are all set for the action to begin. The players stride out in the middle for their respective national anthem. It will be India's first, followed by the national anthem of New Zealand.
Shikhar Dhawan, the skipper of India, says that they will go with the mindset to win the game. Adds that they will look to keep the process right and are looking forward to this game. Shares that rain can be frustrating but the team is in a relaxed mood. Feels that they switch on when the need is to focus. Reckons that there is more grass on this wicket and they would have bowled first as well. Also says that it seamed a lot in the last game and the wicket played well. Says that he is happy with the consistency of Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav. Adds that they will look to bat with intent. Ends by informing that they are going with the same team.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand, says they will bowl first as the surface is good to bowl on. Adds that overhead conditions are a bit different and they would like to carry on the same performance as they did in the first game. Ends by saying that the surface has a bounce and they have one change in their team - Adam Milne comes in for Michael Bracewell.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (C), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne ( In for Michael Bracewell).
TOSS - The coin toss lands in the favour of New Zealand and they have opted to bowl first.
PITCH REPORT - It has been raining and there is a bit of grass on the pitch. It will assist the seamers early on and the batting will get easier as the day progresses. The toss-winning team will be looking to bowl first.
Update 6.33 am IST (1.03 am GMT) - The drizzle has stopped and the covers are been taken off the ground. Umpires are having a discussion in the middle as the ground is a bit damp. We should have the toss anytime soon.
Update 6.09 am IST (12.39 am GMT) – It is drizzling at the Hagley Oval at the moment and the covers are on. Toss has been delayed for now. Let's hope that the weather clears up soon. Stay tuned!
Shikhar Dhawan will want to win this game with the team and put up a good opening stand alongside Shubman Gill, who has been in excellent form. Sanju Samson is another batter who's been a hot topic for quite some time now. With less than a year until the next ODI World Cup, both teams will be looking for the best XI in the 50-over format. The stakes are high, as both sides would be hoping for a win in this game. Which side will come out on top? Let's find out. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Kane Williamson will be happy with his performance, to begin with. He has struggled in the shortest format of the game and as expected, made a good comeback as the ODI series kicked off in Auckland. The skipper had an amazing knock in the first ODI alongside the reliable Tom Latham in the middle order as he stitched a match-winning partnership. They will be hoping to carry on the same momentum in this game as well. They will hope their bowling unit performs well in this game, as they need to win this one.
Warm welcome, folks! It is time for the third and final ODI of the series. The series stands with New Zealand leading 1-0. The 2nd ODI was abandoned due to rains where Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav had a 66 runs partnership after losing Shikhar Dhawan early on in the game. The 3rd and final ODI of the series at Hagley Oval will be crucial from India's point of view, as they will be looking to level this series.
... MATCH DAY …
