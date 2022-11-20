New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The stand which started to look threatening has been broken. Excellent from Pandya, despite Sundar going for 17 in his first, he kept his faith in him, gave him another over and he strikes. On the pads, this is fired through. Conway looks to play the slog sweep but it goes off the toe-end towards deep square leg where Arshdeep Singh takes it nicely.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy from Chahal! On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Williamson works it through mid-wicket for one.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Williamson steps out but the length is shortened! It is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Pushes this one through on middle, it is pushed down to long on for one.
7.1 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded by Kishan! Shorter and on middle, this is pulled hard towards deep mid-wicket. The fielder runs to his right, dives but does not stop it cleanly. Recovers well to keep it down to two.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end but the damage was done earlier on! Fired outside off, Williamson looks to sweep but misses.
6.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Two boundaries and now a biggie in the over. A massive one, just the kind New Zealand needed and this could well be a momentum shifting over. This is tossed up outside off, Williamson hits it well over the long off fence for a biggie.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This has been crunched! Second boundary in the over! Tossed up on off, Williamson hits it hard to the left of long off. Yadav gives up early. Another boundary.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Outside off, Williamson hits it over cover and takes two more.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, Conway works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is a top shot! Conway brings out the reverse sweep, this is on middle, he hits it well and through point for a boundary. Good way to start after the Powerplay and he straightaway puts Sundar under pressure.
5.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, this is pushed towards mid on for one.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Williamson makes room! Siraj sticks it bowling it on a length and outside off. Williamson slashes, it goes off the underedge down to fine leg for one.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Williamson pushes it to mid off.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on the pads, Conway nudges it towards square leg and gets to the other end.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Good comeback from Siraj! Bent his back on this one, it was quicker and on the pads. Conway looks to flick but misses as he is beaten for pace.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Stand and deliver! Length and on middle, Conway hits it down the ground and into the long on fence. He hit that on the up.
Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 8.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 192, are 60/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.