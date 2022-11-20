New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to long on for a single.
9.5 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, it is driven to point.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Floated, around off, slower ball. Iyer scoops it behind the keeper for one more.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Iyer looks to cut but misses.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Some start from Iyer! Pitched up on middle. Iyer powers it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
Shreyas Iyer comes in.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kishan goes now. Short, quicker and just outside off. Kishan rocks on the back foot to play the cut shot but the ball is too close to him. He gets an outside edge and the ball flies to short third man where Tim Southee dives forward and catches it.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He just loves to play that shot! Tossed up, outside off. Suryakumar gets his front foot across and slogs it behind square on the leg side for a biggie. The last ball ruins a good over from Mitchell Santner,
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Kishan clips it to deep mid-wicket for one.
8.4 overs (0 Run) This is good bowling from Santner! Shorter, quicker and outside off. Kishan keeps it out.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Suryakumar works it to deep mid-wicket for one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, whipped to deep mid-wicket for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on leg. Suryakumar flicks it to deep square leg for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Sees Kishan coming down the track and bowls a flat, quicker ball. Kishan gets an outside edge and the ball lobs in front of backward point.
7.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smacked! Very full and outside off. Kishan thumps it down the ground to the long off fence.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on middle, Suryakumar plays it to long on for one.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Touch short and on middle. Suryakumar pulls it in the gap to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
7.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, swept to deep square leg for a single.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Excellent review from Kishan! That was close though. Sodhi starts with a googly, flatter and around off. Kishan prods to defend but the ball goes through the open gate and hits him on the back leg. An appeal for LBW and up goes the finger. Ishan Kishan takes the review straightaway. UltraEdge shows no bat. Ball Tracking shows the wickets are missing. Kishan survives.
Ish Sodhi to bowl now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Length and on off, jags back in. Suryakumar tucks it to square leg.
6.5 overs (1 Run) This is full and on middle. Kishan lofts it to long on for one.
Resumption! The players are out in the middle. James Neesham to continue with his over. 36 minutes of play lost, no overs lost.
Update - 1252 IST (0722 GMT) - Good news! It has stopped raining. The play should start anytime soon. The covers are still on though.
Update - 1236 IST (0706 GMT) - The umpires are calling for the covers as the intensity of the rain has increased. The covers are coming on. VVS Laxman is seen having a chat with the umpire. Stay tuned for further updates.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Again on a length and outside off. Kishan has a poke at it but misses.
6.3 overs (0 Run) A good length delivery, outside off. Kishan has a wild swing across but misses.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! James Neesham changes the angle as he comes around the wicket with a short ball. Kishan pulls it behind square on the leg side for four more.
It has started to drizzle.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! A length ball, way outside off. Kishan smashes it, over point and to the fence.
James Neesham to bowl now.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off, it is driven to cover. At the end of the Powerplay, India are 42 for 1.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just eludes the fielder! This is on a length and around off. Suryakumar steps across and laps it over the keeper, didn't middle this time. Tim Southee from first slip runs back and leaps but the ball lobs over him and races to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) This is full and outside off, much closer to the off pole. Suryakumar looks to drive but misses again.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, this one straightens off the deck. Not much movement. Suryakumar looks to push but misses.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Suryakumar guides it through point for a couple of runs.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Excellent catch from Southee and New Zealand find the breakthrough. This is short and Pant goes for the pull but this is way outside off. Pant is not fully in control of the shot and ends up getting a top edge. The ball goes over short third man where Tim Southee runs back and takes a wonderful catch over his head. Safe pair of hands.
