That is it from this game then! It is India who have managed to take a 1-0 lead and now they will have a chance to seal the series in the final T20I game. For New Zealand, it is a must-win game if they are to avoid a series loss. The third T20I will take place on the 22nd of this month and it will begin at 1200 IST (0630 GMT). Till then, take care and goodbye!
Hardik Pandya says it was a complete performance, Yadav's innings was special and the bowlers did a great job too. Adds they want to be aggressive and that is how they want to play their cricket. Adds if he can get a few more batters to bowl it will be great, it could go wrong but it went their way in this game. Ends by saying he does not expect a lot and he just wants the players to enjoy the sport.
Kane Williamson starts by crediting Yadav and says it is one of the best knocks he has seen. Adds they just could not get things going first with the ball and then with the bat. Admits it was start to bat at the start but after that, they kept losing wickets and it did not help. Ends by saying they need to think about the next game now and move ahead.
Suryakumar Yadav, man of the match, says he wanted to bat till the end and take the score to around 170. States he just looks to enjoy himself out there. Adds the win feels great and he is pretty pleased. Ends by saying he did not think a lot and just enjoyed himself out there.
For the Kiwis the start wasn't ideal and then they were playing catch-up and in that process they kept losing wickets. A couple of battles got off to starts but barring Williamson, none went on to make it into a significant score. However, Williamson too was a little too slow keeping the target in mind. To round it off, the Kiwis just did not turn up for this game.
The new ball bowlers hardly gave anything away in the first 6 and that built a lot of pressure on the Kiwi batters. The spinners then came on and continued the good work. Chahal was brilliant throughout his 4 overs. Sundar and Hooda were also decent, especially the latter. However, the base was set by the pacers who utilized the conditions brilliantly.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Honda has three in the over. Outside off, Milne looks to go over long off but holes out to the fielder there. Singh makes no mistake. INDIA WIN BY 65 RUNS!
18.4 overs (1 Run) No hat-trick. On middle, this is worked through square leg for one.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Southee falls now! Two in two for Hooda and he has a chance to take a hat-trick! Southee goes after it straight away. He steps out and looks to heave it on the leg side. It goes off the top edge on the off side. Pant takes it nicely.
18.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Hooda has his second! This is fired outside off, Sodhi steps out and swings but swings down the wrong line, probably for the turn which was not there. He misses and Pant does the rest.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, Sodhi looks to cut but misses.
17.6 overs (1 Run) On off, this is lofted over cover for one.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Williamson falls of a full toss! Siraj sees the funny side of it, not the best of his deliveries but he will take it. A slower one, it is a high full toss outside off, dips a little towards the end. Williamson throws his bat at it, it goes off the inside edge and hits the stumps.
17.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower one but it is well outside off, left alone. Wided.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, this is guided through point for two.
17.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper now on the body, Williamson shuffles in and looks to pull but misses.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two sixes and now a boundary! This is a full toss, Williamson creams it through covers and this one races away to the fence.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Over the fence again! Angled into the pads, Kane Williamson shuffles in and whips this over the square leg fence for a biggie. Two in a row for the Kiwis.
16.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! He hit that well enough! Fuller and on off, this is lofted over long off for a biggie.
16.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short and on middle, MIlne looks to upper cut it but misses.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to cover.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Milne slashes but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) On off, this is hit through covers for one.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) That is brilliant! Fuller and on middle, Williamson lofts it towards long on. For a second it seems like it is going all the way. Pandya though takes it but realises he is going over the ropes. Throws it back in. Saves four for his side.
16.1 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Fuller and on middle, this is whipped through mid-wicket for one.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Terrific from Siraj! The last ball is on a length and outside off, Milne looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
15.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That is a well-deserved wicket for Siraj! On the pads, Santner looks to flick, he closes the face of the bat early, it goes off the leading edge back to the bowler where Siraj takes it.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Siwng and a miss! This is on the shorter side. Mitchell Santner looks to cut it but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Shorter and outside off, Santner does get bat on ball but hits it to point.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good steam! Shorter and outside off, Santner looks to cut but misses.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads. Williamson looks to heave it on the leg side but misses. It hits the pad and rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
