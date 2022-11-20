New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are back for the chase.
...The Chase...
New Zealand bowlers were beaten by the class of Suryakumar. To be honest, they bowled well but failed to keep Suryakumar quite. Suryakumar might take all the credits but not to forget the last over from Tim Southee. He ended with a Hat-trick and gave away just 5 in the final over. That could possibly make a huge impact in the game. The other bowlers, were taken to cleaners. Right then, clearly this is an above-apr score and New Zealand have to come up big in the chase. An interesting chase is coming your way. Stay tuned.
Suryakumar Yadav says a century in T20I is always special. Adds Pandya told him to take the game deep and the idea was to maximize in the back end. Reckons he is enjoying batting at the moment. Rishabh Pant cheekily comes from behind and gives a tight hug to Suryakumar.
The start of the show - Suryakumar Yadav, what a special, special player. A treat to watch. We felt 180 will be a par total but an excellent finish mostly from Suryakumar has helped them end with 191. The pitch was not the eases to bat on and India struggled early on. After the rain delay, India played with intent, mostly Suryakumar Yadav as he played some extraordinary shots and paced his innings brilliantly. The sky was dark at the top but SKY below lit up the show.
Suryakumar Yadav saw the last over from the other end as Tim Southee took all the credit and ended with a Hat-trick but the damage was done earlier from SKY as he brought up his second century.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off, Kumar pushes it through point for one.
19.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! HAT-TRICK FOR TIM SOUTHEE! His second in T20I! What an over from him. A length ball, outside off. Washington Sundar swings his bat but without much conviction and James Neesham from long on runs in and takes the catch. Smiles all-around. New Zealand players celebrate as they gather around Tim Southee.
Washington Sundar to face the Hat-trick ball.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! On a length and on middle. Hooda whips but straight to short fine leg where Lockie Ferguson takes a very sharp catch. Suryakumar Yadav will be itching to get back on the strike. Fun banter between him and Tim Southee goes on.
Deepak Hooda walks out.
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The new batter will be on the strike. On a length and outside off. Pandya tries to power it down the ground but fails and James Neesham at long off takes an easy catch.
19.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, slower and on middle. Pandya looks to heave but gets a top edge but the ball falls safely to deep mid-wicket. Two more.
19.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Pandya pulls it to deep mid-wicket. The fielder dives to his left and parries it to the man running from long on. Good work. Two runs.
18.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Lockie Ferguson just doesn't know what to do at the moment. 22 runs off the over! 4,0,4,4,4,6. What an over for India. Short and outside off. Suryakumar upper-cuts it over third man for a six.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! There are all types of shots under his belt. Short and on middle. Suryakumar ramps it over the keeper for a boundary.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) HUNDRED FOR SURYAKUMAR! Brilliant, extraordinary and just outstanding. Name a better player than him right now. He is just too good. His second century. Full ball, outside off. Suryakumar drives on the up and over cover for a boundary.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SURYAKUMAR ON 97! Short, slow and outside off. Suryakumar cuts but splices it over point for a biggie.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball on off. Suryakumar shuffles across as he looks to flick but misses. Might have got an inside edge. An appeal for LBW but not given.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is not luck, this is just Suryakumar showing off his class. Lockie Ferguson goes full and outside off. Suryakumar drives, it goes more off the outside edge over short third man for a boundary.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Suryakumar drives it to deep cover for a single. 18 off the over. 35 off the last two.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Add this to Suryakumar's extraordinary shots locker! Short ball on middle. Suryakumar stands tall and hammers it over fine leg for a biggie.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) This time fails to get the distance! This is full, slow and outside off. Suryakumar lofts it over mid off, gets more height and enough to land it safely. Two more.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, whacks it to deep square leg for a couple.
17.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! He is just too good! A half-volley, around off. Suryakumar takes a step back and lofts it over long off for a six.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off. Pandya hoicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Pandya knocks it to sweeper cover for one. 17 runs off it then.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is eased to long on for a single.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Suryakumar has an answer to every ball at the moment! Short and outside off. Suryakumar opens the face of the bat and places it over backward point for one more boundary.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On a length and around off. Suryakumar keeps it out.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Pressure on Southee! This is down the leg side. Suryakumar misses his flick.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Past the fielder! This is full and on the pads. Suryakumar whips it to deep square leg. Daryl Mitchell runs to his right but fails to stop it.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good start to the over! Brilliant! This is full and outside off. Suryakumar steps across and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker ball on the pads, flicked to deep square leg for one. 10 runs off the over. 180 looks possible from here on.
15.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wonderful shot again! Tossed up on middle. Suryakumar reaches to the pitch of the ball, opens the off side and lofts it over covers for a six.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off, Suryakumar cuts but finds point.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, punched to covers for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Suryakumar! Yet another fifty for the No.1 T20I batter in the world! On middle, Suryakumar plays it to long on for a single. A big finish is needed now.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is hit to long on for a single.
