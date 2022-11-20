New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) This is short and slower, Williamson looks to play the upper cut but misses.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is caressed! Wonderful stroke! This is full and outside off, Williamson leans into it and thrashes it through covers for a boundary. New Zealand need a lot more.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, slightly shorter. Williamson looks to cut but it goes off the underedge back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is hit down to long on for one.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Good call in the end then by Mitchell Santner! Length and on off, Williamson hits it to the left of long off. Williamson wants two but is sent back.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Just another signle to end! On the pads, this is clipped through mid-wicket for one.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Santner guides it through point for one.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, this is worked to mid-wicket.
13.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! It is all falling apart a little too quickly for the Kiwis now. Can't blame them though, they need to go for it and Neesham looked to do that. He steps out but does not get to the pitch of the ball. He still goes ahead with the shot. Does not time it that well and holes out to Kishan at long on.
13.2 overs (0 Run) The googly, it lands on middle, defended.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Williamson steps out and hits it down to long on and takes one.
12.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a terrific over by Hooda! Outside off, Neesham looks to play the reverse sweep but misses.
12.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust and the task keeps getting tougher for the hosts! Hooda picks up his first! He bowls it very full and on middle, difficult to get under those. Daryl Mitchell looks to go over long on but it goes more off the toe-end. Iyer takes it nicely as he runs forward and slides.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Clever stuff! Slows it up, bowls it well outside off. Makes Williamson reach for it. Williamson does, it goes off the underedge towards square leg for one.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Dots will only build pressure! Fuller and on middle, this is hit hard back straight at the bowler.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Another one on the shorter side, Daryl Mitchell slaps it down to long off and it is just another single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, this is slapped down to long off for one.
11.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Decent over keeping the context of the game in mind! Fuller and on middle, this is lofted to the left of long on for two.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Really well bowled again! Slows it up, Williamson brings the sweep but it goes more off the toe-end through square leg for one.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, this is worked down to long on for one more.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Williamson sweeps it through mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) Williamson steps out Chahal slows it up and bowls it on middle, he looks to go over mid off but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
10.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end then! Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Williamson works it through square leg and takes one.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is pushed back to the bowler.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Daryl Mitchell cuts it through point and takes one.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 192, are 99/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.