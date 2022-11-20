New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) A juicy half-volley, on off. Pandya eases it to long on for a single.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Very full and outside off. Pandya tries to get underneath of the ball but fails to hit it cleanly.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle. Suryakumar chips it in the air to square leg for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off. Suryakumar pushes it to cover.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, slower delivery. Suryakumar drives and misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle. Pandya punches it straight down. The umpire shows good reflexes as he strides away quickly. It rolls to long on for one.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, kept out. Just 6 off the over!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Sodhi anticipates and serves it way outside off. Suryakumar swings his bat but rolls fine back to the keeper.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off. Suryakumar cuts it to point.
13.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Action replay from Suryakumar! He has played thrice this shot now and perfected again this time! This is full and on middle. Suryakumar plays the inside-out shot over covers and it races into the fence.
13.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, on the fuller side. Pandya drives it to long off for one.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Suryakumar punches it past cover for a single.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, outside off. Pandya drives it through covers for two runs.
12.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer and on middle. Pandya lets it go.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! HIT WICKET! What has happened there? Ohh, dear! Shreyas Iyer has just dragged himself! Short in length and on middle. Iyer goes way back in his crease as he flicks it to square leg but his back leg touches the stumps and lights up. An unfortunate way to get out.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, Suryakumar taps it to point for one.
12.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! WOW! Suryakumar, you beauty. Short in length and on the hips. Suryakumar stands tall, whacks it behind square leg for a biggie.
12.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! What a shot! Suryakumar at his best! A full toss from Lockie, outside off. Suryakumar drives it past covers for a boundary.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Angled on the pads. Suryakumar whips it past square leg for one. 15 off the over. India motoring along.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, it is drilled to long on for a single.
11.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 13 off the over so far! Superb from these two now! not letting Sodhi to settle in. Floated, full and outside off. Iyer shuffles across and smacks it over long off for a six.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angling on the pads, it is clipped to square leg for a single.
11.2 overs (2 Runs) On middle, Suryakumar again goes inside-out but this time the fielder from long off cuts it off. Two runs.
11.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Tossed up on middle. Suryakumar goes inside-out over covers for a boundary.
10.6 overs (0 Run) An arm ball, on middle, it is hit right to the bowler. Good stop from Santner as he stretches his leg.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted, full and outside off. Iyer lets it go.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, Suryakumar punches it to long on for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off, it is pushed to long off for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off. Suryakumar inside edges his drive to square leg for a single.
10.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Both the batters are now playing with intent. Very full and outside off. Suryakumar drives it square on the off side for a boundary.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 121/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.