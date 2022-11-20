New Zealand vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) Finds the fielder! Length and on off, Williamson strokes it but straight to cover.
4.5 overs (1 Run) Corrects his line and bowls it on middle, this is pushed towards cover for one.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Whipped away nicely! Fuller and on middle, Conway flicks it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. Lovely stroke. Sheer timing.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Kane looks to pull, it goes off the underedge through mid-wicket for one.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Good shot! Good fielding too! Shorter and outside off, Williamson pushes it through covers. Yadav in the deep, runs to his right, dives and keeps it down to two.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! On middle, this moves away with the angle. Conway looks to flick but misses. It goes off a soft leading edge towards cover. Kishan does not stop it cleanly and a run is taken.
3.6 overs (1 Run) That has hit the helmet! That was really quick! Shorter and on the body, Conway looks to pull but it goes off the top edge and it hits the helmet. A single taken as it rolls on the leg side.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Just another one! Shorter and outside off, Williamson slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
3.4 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed towards cover for another single.
3.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side yet again, this one swings away too. Conway looks to drive again but makes no contact.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Swing again! Fuller and around off, this one shapes away late. Conway looks to drive but is beaten.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Around off, Conway guides it down to third man for one. Brilliant from Kumar again.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Williamson slashes at it, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one more.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Another beauty! Late swing. Good length again, this lands and shapes away. Williamson looks to guide it down to third man but misses.
2.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Lovely nut! Length and on off, this lands and moves away. Williamson pokes at it but is beaten.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, defended.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as this is pushed through covers.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Williamson slashes but misses.
1.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bonus runs! Shorter and on middle, this one lands and takes off. Williamson evades it. The keeper leaps but it goes well over the hands and into the fence.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clipped away wonderfully. On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket and it races away. Will that break the shackles?
1.3 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Fuller and outside pff, swings away even more. Williamson looks to drive but is beaten.
1.1 overs (0 Run) On off, this is pushed to cover.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length and on off, this moves away. Conway is beaten as he tries to block.
0.5 over (0 Run) On off, defended.
0.4 over (1 Run) A single as this is guided down to third man for one.
0.3 over (0 Run) Outside off, left alone.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Kumar struck early and Finn Allen goes without troubling anyone. A length ball, outside off, this one swings away. Allen looks to cut but gets an outside edge to third man. Arshdeep Singh runs in, judges the dip well and takes a really good catch.
0.1 over (0 Run) Length ball, outside off, Allen looks to push but misses.
