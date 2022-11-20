New Zealand vs India: New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
0.4 over (1 Run) 1 run.
0.3 over (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, this one nips back in after landing outside off. Kishan dabs it to backward point.
0.2 over (0 Run) Short in length, outside off. Kishan feels for it but fails to connect his bat on it.
0.2 over (1 Run) Wide! India are underway! Fuller ball and this one shapes away but the line is down the leg side. Kishan misses his flick.
0.1 over (0 Run) Starts with a beautiful inswinger, full and around off. Kishan pushes it gently to mid off.
So, Ishan Kishan will open alongside Rishabh Pant. Kishan walks out with two right-hand gloves and has to rush back. Tim Southee to start with the ball. Here we go...
We are all set for the action. The players line up for the respective national anthems. It will be India's first followed by New Zealand's.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (C), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Finn Allen, Devon Conway (WK), Kane Williamson (C), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India says it is good to get a game and the guys are excited. States they need to assess the conditions and see how the wicket plays and play accordingly. Adds pace and bounce now doesn't matter and you need to cope with it.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of New Zealand says the wicket has been under cover and there is also weather around and that is why they want to bowl. Informs Adam Milne comes in. States they might experiment a little and they are looking forward to this series. Adds playing against India is a great occasion and he hopes his side can do well.
TOSS - New Zealand have won the toss and they will BOWL first!
Umran Malik is up for a chat. He says it is a proud moment to play for India. Mentions he is working on his lengths and practicing different deliveries. Reckons he will keep bowling fast but will also include variations more. Says they have to adapt to the conditions well.
PITCH REPORT - The pitch looks dry and has extra grass on it, giving extra grip for the spinners. The pitch might stay the same and the captain will look to bat first on this pitch.
After the premature exit from the World Cup, both teams are looking for a fresh start. India are likely to hand over the T20I reigns in Pandya's hands for long term. New Zealand though are sticking with Kane Williamson and will look to get the series underway with a win but as said earlier, let's hope the rain gods don't play a big part again. Stay tuned.
Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and New Zealand. First thing first, talking about the weather and the forecast is same as what we saw as Wellington. We have already lost one game due to rain and the conditions here at Mount Maunganui is not so good. Let's be optimistic and hope we get some action.
...Match Day...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.5 overs, India are 2/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2022/23. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2022/23 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.