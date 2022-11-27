Story ProgressBack to home
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: Covers On At The Moment, IND-NZ Match Might Be Delayed
IND vs NZ LIVE, 2nd ODI: New Zealand won the first ODI by 7 wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the series in Auckland.
India vs New Zealand Live, 2nd ODI: Indian team lost the first ODI by 7 wickets.© AFP
India vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Updates: India face New Zealand in a must-win second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday. The game takes place at Seddon Park, Hamilton. Blackcaps won the first ODI by 7 wickets to gain a 1-0 lead in the series. Tom Latham's 145 not out off 104 balls helped the Kiwis chase down a target of 307 runs against India in the first ODI. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 2nd ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton:
2nd ODI, India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Nov 27, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match Yet To Begin
NZ
IND
Seddon Park, Hamilton
% chance to win
NZ 54%
IND 46%
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 06:21 (IST)IND vs NZ: Covers are still onThe square is under covers right now, but it looks much brighter than what it was fifteen minutes ago.
- 06:20 (IST)IND vs NZ: Will Shardul play?The visuals on TV screen showed Shardul Thakur struggling with his back. He was seen having a chat with the physio and he did not even have his bowling boots on.
- 06:09 (IST)IND vs NZ: Will India play Deepak Hooda?India paid the price for playing just five bowlers in the first ODI, so it needs to be seen whether they give Deepak Hooda a chance in the XI, to have an extra sixth bowling option.It also needs to be seen if Deepak Chahar comes into the side in place of Shardul Thakur
- 06:07 (IST)IND vs NZ: Covers are onThe covers are on at the moment at Seddon Park, Hamilton and the toss might be delayed due to wet outfield. However, good sign is that all the players are training in the middle and it is not raining right now
- 06:03 (IST)IND vs NZ: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 2nd ODI between India and New Zealand. Toss to take place at 6:30 AM IST.Stay tuned...
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on Fifa Worldcup 2022 and check out Fifa World Cup Schedule, Stats and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.