India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI, Live Score Updates: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Friday at Eden Park, Auckland. Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh are making their ODI debuts while the likes of Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are also in the side. Shikhar Dhawan is leading India while New Zealand is being captained by Kane Williamson. Earlier, Team India won the three-match T20I series 1-0 and they would now hope to win the ODIs as well. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 1st ODI Match between India and New Zealand straight from Eden Park, Auckland
1st ODI, India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2022, Nov 25, 2022
NZ
IND
0/0 (0.0)
Eden Park, Auckland
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
NZ 56%
IND 44%
Batsman
Bowler
- 06:43 (IST)IND vs NZ: What Kane Williamson said at toss"We are gonna have a bowl first. New surface here and a few unknowns. We have to make sure we stick to our ODI blueprint and make subtle adjustments. Most teams will have a lot of ODI cricket now. Each game is an opportunity to build as a side. It is unique, there has been a number fantastic games here. Generally it produces really good games of cricket. The guys are looking forward to this series. We are going with 4 seamers - Lockie, Adam Milne, Southee and Matt Henry - along with Santner. A slightly different balance with Neesham having a bit of a niggle at the moment," said Williamson after winning the toss and opting to bowl.
- 06:38 (IST)IND vs NZ: What Shikhar Dhawan said at toss"It's an amazing place, I enjoy playing over here. No issues batting first, I would have bowled first. I feel the wicket is a bit sticky but the sun is out and it should dry out soon. With this team, we have played a few series earlier as well. It's a good opportunity for all the youngsters to perform and show their talents. We are very fortunate that we've got Indians all over the world and they keep supporting us, we are grateful for it. We've got 2 debutants - Arshdeep Singh and Umran Malik," said Shikhar at toss.
- 06:38 (IST)IND vs NZ: Here are the playing XIsIndia (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra ChahalNew Zealand (Playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson
Moment to cherish!— BCCI (@BCCI) November 25, 2022
Congratulations to @arshdeepsinghh and @umran_malik_01 as they are set to make their ODI debuts #TeamIndia | #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/VqgTxaDbKm
- 06:24 (IST)IND vs NZ: We are minutes away from the tossWe are minutes away from the toss, and all eyes would be on what combination Team India goes in with.
- 06:12 (IST)IND vs NZ: Toss at 6:30 AMThe toss for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand will take place at 6:30 AM! Stay tuned...
- 06:04 (IST)IND vs NZ: Will Umran Malik get a go?Will the tearaway pacer Umran Malik get a chance in the playing XI and will be make his ODI debut? One needs to wait and watch!
- 06:01 (IST)IND vs NZ: What's the weather like?It is good to know that the weather is all clear for the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand. The sun is out in Auckland and a full 50-overs-per-side contest is on the cards.
- 05:59 (IST)IND vs NZ: Will Sanju Samson get a chance?Will Sanju Samson get a chance in the 1st ODI after not getting a single game in the T20I series against New Zealand?
- 05:58 (IST)India vs New Zealand: Shikhar Dhawan to lead IndiaIt would be Shikhar Dhawan, who would be leading the side as Rohit Sharma has been rested for the series!
- 05:52 (IST)IND vs NZ: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand! Toss at 6:30 AM with live action to begin at 7 AMStay tuned...
