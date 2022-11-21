New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday confirmed that skipper Kane Williamson will be missing the third and final T20I against India slated to be played on Tuesday in Napier and in his absence, it would be pacer Tim Southee who would be leading the side. However, Williamson would be back in time to lead the side in the three-match ODI series, beginning Friday. "Blackcaps captain Kane Williamson will miss the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday to attend a pre-arranged medical appointment," stated an official statement.

"Auckland Aces batsman Mark Chapman will join the T20 squad in Napier today," it added.

Williamson will rejoin the Blackcaps on Wednesday when the ODI squad assembles in Auckland ahead of the series opener at Eden Park in Friday.

Coach Gary Stead said the medical appointment had nothing to do with Williamson's historic elbow complaint.

"Kane's been trying to get this booked in for a while now, but unfortunately it hasn't been able to fit into our schedule. The health and well-being of our players and staff is paramount, and we look forward to seeing him in Auckland," he said.

Sponsored by Vuukle

Stead said Chapman was excited to be back with the squad after featuring in the recent T20 World Cup and Tri Series in Christchurch.

"He's a quality player who offers good versatility in the order," said Stead.

Stead confirmed Tim Southee will captain the side for the third and final match at McLean Park on Tuesday.

India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0, after winning the second T20I by 65 runs.

Featured Video Of The Day

Argentina Will Win The FIFA World Cup: Fans To NDTV