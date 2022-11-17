Leg-spinners have emerged as hot commodities in T20 cricket and Kiwi batter Glenn Phillips feels Yuzvendra Chahal will play a crucial role in India's bowling attack on the tour of New Zealand. "Every team in T20 cricket is looking for a leg spinner to be a match winner, we've got Ish (Sodhi), Afghanistan have got Rashid Khan and every body has got their leg or wrist spinner out there and they are invariably in the T20 circuit as well as in international cricket.

"I think they (India) will utilise Chahal as much as possible. I can't say what the team selection will be but I can imagine he will play a crucial part in their attack."

Philips feels Chahal's ability to turn the ball both ways will give India a massive advantage at Wellington, where the first T20 will be played on Friday.

"He can turn the ball both ways specially in a ground like Sky stadium where it's a small square. If you have the batters guessing which way the ball is going that's a huge advantage. I reckon he will play a key part in the ODI and T20s."

India and New Zealand are set to face-off less than a week after the T20 World Cup ended. While Phillips is happy to compete in the fixtures, he reckons the bowlers are less than delighted with the short break.

"I'm a big fan of games that happen quickly, means you can either turn around your bad form or stick with it longer. But I imagine there are bowlers who would have preferred a little bit more of a break because of the loads they have to go under."

The 25-year-old stressed on the need to give rest to players between a packed schedule.

"You want guys to be relaxed and healthy going into a series. There is so much juggling now of international cricket and leagues, domestic cricket, so they guys will come in tired at times and they do need rest.

"So you have to makes sure you are able to fill in those places. It is hectic and is their jobs but they do need a physical an mental break,it's a very intense lifestyle."