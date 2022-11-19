The first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington was called-off without a single delivery being bowled on Friday. Both teams had reached the stadium even though it was raining in Wellington. The match was eventually called off an hour before the cut-off time. Former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull, who is part of the commentary team for the series, wasn't impressed with the preparations at the Sky Stadium as he slammed the officials for "shambolic" arrangements at the venue.

Doull took to Twitter, saying that he had to clean the seats himself.

"@Sportsfreakconz @martindevlinnz Another great reason to play here at @skystadium. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing," posted Doull, with a #welcometoNZ hashtag.

⁦Another great reason to play here at ⁦ @skystadium⁩. I have just cleaned all the seats in our commentary area so our overseas guests can sit down. What a shambles of a place. Embarrassing. #welcometoNZ pic.twitter.com/Xnpz5BihcI — Simon Doull (@Sdoull) November 18, 2022

The washout means the teams next meet in the second T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, while the third and final game will be played on November 22 in Napier.

The Blacks Caps then host India for three one-day internationals in Auckland, Hamilton and Christchurch.

Both sides are looking to bounce back after being knocked out of last week's semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup.

Sponsored by Vuukle

India have rested stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the New Zealand tour while head coach Rahul Dravid also sits out, with VVS Laxman, head of India's National Cricket Academy, in charge.

Suryakumar Yadav, India's new batting sensation, and pace bowler Umran Malik are included in the India squad.

Allrounder Hardik Pandya captains the T20 side with Shikhar Dhawan taking over as skipper for the one-day internationals.

(With AFP Inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

"Pakistan Fans Compensate For Missing Indians": Visit Victoria CEO