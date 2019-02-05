 
New Zealand vs India 23 Jan 19 to 10 Feb 19

MS Dhoni's Advice To Kedar Jadhav In Marathi Is A Pleasant Surprise

Updated: 05 February 2019 12:26 IST

MS Dhoni advised Kedar Jadhav in Marathi during the fifth and final ODI vs New Zealand.

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will next be seen in the T20I series vs New Zealand February 6 onwards. © AFP

MS Dhoni can do just about anything - he can finish games, strategise on field at the drop of a hat, win Indian Premier League trophies. Well, he can also speak in Marathi. MS Dhoni, during the fifth and final One-day International between India and New Zealand, was heard giving some advice to Kedar Jadhav in Marathi. The tip must have worked because India eventually won the match to clinch the five-match ODI series by a 4-1 margin. Watch this video doing the rounds on the Internet.

Kedar Jadhav was obviously over the moon, and reacted on it on Twitter. He said, "You always feel at home on foreign tours when @msdhoni is behind the stumps... But This moment came as a real surprise..."

On Sunday, India clinched the five-match ODI series through a clinical 35-run victory over the New Zealand.  Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three wickets as India bundled out New Zealand for 217 in 44.1 overs. James Neesham top-scored for the hosts with 44 runs off 32 balls. Earlier, Ambati Rayudu anchored Indian innings after early blows to help the visitors post 252, after opting to bat, in Wellington. India had won the three consecutive ODIs in Napier and Mount Maunganui, while New Zealand registered a consolation win in the fourth ODI in Hamilton.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team New Zealand Cricket Team MS Dhoni Kedar Jadhav New Zealand vs India Cricket
Highlights
  • India won the fifth and final ODI by 35 runs
  • The video of MS Dhoni speaking in Marathi is doing the rounds on YouTube
  • MS Dhoni spoke in Marathi during the fifth ODI vs New Zealand
