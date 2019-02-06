Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India will be fancying another series win when they clash with under-pressure hosts New Zealand in the opening T20 International in Wellington on Wednesday. While regular skipper Virat Kohli is getting some rest, the Rohit Sharma-led squad will be hoping it has enough left in the tank to record a maiden T20 series win in New Zealand, following a record 4-1 result in ODIs and a historic tour of Australia. "We too are humans and our bodies need a bit of rest. Of course, we would be looking to the win the series and carry the momentum back home for the Australia series," opener Shikhar Dhawan said on the eve of the game. The preceding ODI series solved a part of the puzzle as India look to finalise their 15 for the World Cup. But there are still a few spots up for grabs and the T20 series can help the team management zero in on the squad for the mega event in England in May-July. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand 1st T20, straight from Wellington.

Young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant, who was not part of the ODIs, returns hungrier and has a big opportunity to stake a claim for a World Cup spot in the upcoming three T20s. Veteran MS Dhoni is back in the T20 mix after being omitted from the series against Australia last year and his performance will also be keenly followed.

He last played a T20 in July. Following the high of the Test series Down Under, another stellar showing might just convince the selectors to include Pant in the final-15. The series is also an opportunity for Dinesh Karthik, who has done well as a finisher but is still not a sure starter in the eleven.