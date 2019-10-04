NBA Games India: Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

In a bid to increase the popularity of basketball in India, for the first time two NBA teams -- Indiana Pacers and the Sacramento Kings, will face-off at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai on Friday and it seems the initiative has already gained the first break as the entire tickets have been sold out. The two-day contest has been actually the driving force by Sacramento Kings' owner Vivek Ranadive, who wants a cricket crazy India to recognize basketball. Speaking on the eve of the match, Ranadive said: "I am very excited as I am a Mumbaikar and returning back to a city were I took birth is matter of great happiness. Organising such a great event in hometown and my country is really very special moment for me."

When is the Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India?

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India will be played on October 04, 2019.

Where will the Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India will be played?

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India will be played at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

What time does the Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India begin?

The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India will be played at 07:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India?

The The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India will be telecast on the Sony Pictures Sport Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India?

The live streaming of the The Sacramento Kings vs Indiana Pacers NBA game in India can be live streamed on SonyLiv.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)