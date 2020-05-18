Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

NBA
nba

Michael Jordan's Game-Worn Sneakers Sell For Record-Breaking $560,000 At Auction

Updated: 18 May 2020 09:29 IST

The latest sale highlighted the soaring market value of objects identified with Michael Jordan since the release of 'The Last Dance'.

Michael Jordans Game-Worn Sneakers Sell For Record-Breaking $560,000 At Auction
A pair of Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold for $560,000. © AFP

A pair of Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold Sunday for $560,000 at Sotheby's auction house, an all-time record for basketball shoes. The white, black and red shoes, made for Jordan in 1985 and autographed by the NBA legend himself, dethroned the reigning "Moon Shoe," one of Nike's first sneakers, a pair of which sold in July 2019 for $437,000, also at Sotheby's. The latest sale highlighted the soaring market value of objects identified with the retired basketball superstar since the release of "The Last Dance," an ESPN/Netflix documentary that chronicles the saga of Jordan and his Chicago Bulls.

It also confirms that the lowly sneaker now has a place of pride in the world of wealthy collectors alongside more traditional collectibles.

The pair of Air Jordan 1's in the "Chicago" color scheme, the most emblematic model of its generation, easily surpassed Sotheby's pre-sale estimate of $100,000-$150,000.

The Air Jordan 1 is the first model specially created by Nike for Michael Jordan, who wore them in his first season in the NBA.

"I think the game-worn Air Jordan 1's are the most iconic sneakers of all time," the seller, collector Jordan Geller, told AFP at the start of the sale.

"They are so recognizable and they conjure up so much nostalgia, which I think gives them a very special appeal. The fact that these shoes were game-worn by Michael Jordan takes them to a whole other level," he said.

Unlike the Air Jordan 1's, the "Moon Shoes" sold last year had never been worn.

Before Sunday's sale, the record for athletic shoes worn by an athlete was held by the leather-soled running shoes in which Britain's Roger Bannister became the first person ever to run a mile in less than four minutes, in 1954.

They were bought for $409,000 by an anonymous collector in 2015 at auction at Christie's in London.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Chicago Bulls NBA
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Air Jordan sneakers worn in a game by Michael Jordan sold for $560,000
  • This is an all-time record for basketball shoes
  • The shoes autographed by Jordan, dethroned the reigning "Moon Shoe"
Related Articles
Smash Hit Michael Jordan Documentary Fills TV Void For NBA Fans
Smash Hit Michael Jordan Documentary Fills TV Void For NBA Fans
NBA Star Dwyane Wades Cousin Fatally Shot While Pushing Baby in Stroller
NBA Star Dwyane Wade's Cousin Fatally Shot While Pushing Baby in Stroller
Rory McIlroy does the Rocky thing on eve of US Open
Rory McIlroy does the Rocky thing on eve of US Open
Philadelphia 76ers hold off Dallas Mavericks to win 100-98
Philadelphia 76ers hold off Dallas Mavericks to win 100-98
Muhammad Ali receives Liberty Medal in Philadelphia
Muhammad Ali receives Liberty Medal in Philadelphia
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.