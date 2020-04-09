Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

NBA
nba

NBA Legend Michael Jordan Wins Long-Running China Trademark Dispute

Updated: 09 April 2020 09:48 IST

China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark dispute, ending an eight-year legal battle with a Chinese sportswear firm that illegally used his name.

NBA Legend Michael Jordan Wins Long-Running China Trademark Dispute
In 2016, Jordan won the right to his name in Chinese characters. © AFP

China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend Michael Jordan in a long-running trademark dispute, ending an eight-year legal battle with a Chinese sportswear firm that illegally used his name. Upholding intellectual property rights is one of the core disputes of the US-China trade war, and a phase one deal signed in January saw Beijing pledge to improve protections of intellectual property.

The landmark ruling, made late last month, prohibits the Fujian-based Qiaodan Sports from using the Chinese translation of Jordan's name, Qiao Dan.

The retired Chicago Bulls player and six-time NBA championship winner has a huge following in China, a country that has legions of avid basketball fans.

The Supreme Court decision overturns two previous verdicts in favour of the Chinese firm.

However, it still allows the firm to continue using its logo of a silhouetted basketball player -- which has similarities with the "Jumpman" logo used by Nike to promote its "Air Jordan" line of sports shoes. 

However the Supreme Court referred the case over the use of the logo for retrial by the State Intellectual Property Office. 

In 2016, Jordan won the right to his name in Chinese characters, but the Supreme Court upheld the firm's right to use its trademark "Qiaodan" in Romanised English.

Qiaodan Sports said in a Weibo statement Tuesday that the ruling "would not impact the normal use of [its] existing trademarks, nor would it affect normal business operations."

Founded in 2000, the sportswear franchise operates more than 5,700 stores nationwide.

It has also applied for nearly 200 similarly named trademarks including different Chinese spellings of "Qiaodan", "Flying Power" and "Qiaodan King", according to the verdict. 

In 2017, the sportswear brand New Balance was awarded $1.5 million in copyright damages by a Chinese court over its famous "N" logo, which was illegally copied by a local sports shoe firm. 

The verdict -- a rare victory for a Western brand in a Chinese intellectual property infringement case -- was announced shortly after US President Donald Trump launched a sweeping investigation into China's record on intellectual property. 

The UN said this week that China became the world leader in international patent filings last year, unseating the United States which had held the top spot for more than four decades.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article NBA
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Michael Jordan won a long-running trademark dispute
  • China's Supreme Court has ruled in favour of basketball legend
  • Founded in 2000, the sportswear franchise operates over 5,700 stores
Related Articles
Kobe Bryants Towel Fetches $33,000 At Auction: Report
Kobe Bryant's Towel Fetches $33,000 At Auction: Report
Coronavirus: NBA Uncertain About Salary Payments After April 1, Says Report
Coronavirus: NBA Uncertain About Salary Payments After April 1, Says Report
Kevin Durant, 3 Brooklyn Nets Teammates Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report
Kevin Durant, 3 Brooklyn Nets Teammates Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report
Coronavirus: Centers For Disease Control Recommendation Suggests Lengthy Sports Shutdown In US
Coronavirus: Centers For Disease Control Recommendation Suggests Lengthy Sports Shutdown In US
NBA Player Christian Wood Tests Positive For Coronavirus
NBA Player Christian Wood Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.