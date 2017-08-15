Pro Kabaddi League: Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriors

Ahmedabad: Puneri Paltan thrashed Bengal Warriors 34-17 in an inter-zone Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match on Tuesday. By virtue of this win, Puneri Paltan maintained their second position in the group standings. For Puneri Paltan defenders Sandeep Narwal (7 points) and Girish Ernak (4 points) along with raider G B More (6 points) starred to help their side win by a massive 17-point margin. Bengal Warriors' Raider Maninder Singh (6 points) and defender Ran Singh (7 points) were the main scorers.

For Bengal Warriors, Jang Kun Lee had a disappointing night and scored just one point.

Maninder Singh scored two points in three minutes for Bengal Warriors as they led 2-0 in the 17 th minute.

Puneri Paltan got into the act as they scored first raid point. Jang Kun Lee committed an error and Puneri Paltan followed it with a raid to level the match at 3-3 after five minutes.

It was a closely fought encounter as both teams were level at 5-5 after 10 minutes. GB More socred his fourth raid point as Puneri Paltan led 7-5 after 12 minutes.

Puneri Paltan inflicted an all out in the 15 th minute to lead 12-5 as Sandeep Narwal scored with a two-point raid.

Deepak Niwas Hooda scored with a two-point raid in the 16th minute to give Puneri Paltan 14-6.

Bengal Warriors were staring at another all out as they were reduced to two men and trailed 7-17. Bengal Warriors forced a super tackle in the last minute of the first half to trail 10-17.

Puneri Paltan nullified Warriors' threat by keeping their danger man Maninder Singh on the bench for almost 12 minutes.

The second half began with both teams exchanging tackle points in two minutes. Bengal Warriors were reduced to two men in the 25th minute as they trailed 11-20.

Puneri Paltan inflicted the second all out of the match as Rajesh Mondal scored a raid point to give Pune 24-11 lead.

Jang Kun Lee scored his first raid point soon as Bengal Warriors trailed 12-24.

Puneri Paltan scored three quick points to lead 27-12 after 29 minutes.

Maninder found his scoring touch soon as Bengal Warriors trailed 14-27.

With less than five minutes left on the clock, Puneri Paltan had an unassailable lead of 15 points.

Puneri Paltan scored two points to emerge comfortable winners in the end.