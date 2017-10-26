 
don't
miss
All Sports
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates To Meet Gujarat Fortunegiants In Final

Updated: 26 October 2017 22:59 IST

Bengal Warriors scored more raid points than Patna but were let down by its defenders.

Pro Kabaddi League: Patna Pirates To Meet Gujarat Fortunegiants In Final
Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show once again and scored 23 raid points. © VIVO Pro Kabaddi League

Patna Pirates sealed its place in the final of Vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) - Season 5 defeating Bengal Warriors 47-44 in the Qualifier Two at Nehru Stadium on Thursday. For Patna Pirates, Pardeep Narwal was the star of the show once again and scored 23 raid points. The winners played solid defence from the back and scored 10 tackle points. For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh scored 17 points but didn't get enough support from the defenders as they scored just six tackle points.

Bengal Warriors scored more raid points than Patna but were let down by its defenders.

Patna Pirates will now play Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final to be played here on October 28.

It is Patna Pirates' third consecutive final in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Topics : Kabaddi
Get the latest India vs New Zealand 2017 news, check India vs New Zealand 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs New Zealand 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Pardeep Narwal scored 23 raid points for Patna Pirates
  • Bengal Warriors were let down by its defenders
  • The final match will be played on October 28
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Bengal Warriors To Enter Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Gujarat Fortunegiants Beat Bengal Warriors To Enter Final
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Crush UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Crush UP Yoddha
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Beat UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan Edge Out Dabang Delhi
Pro Kabaddi League: Bengaluru Bulls Beat UP Yoddha, Puneri Paltan Edge Out Dabang Delhi
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.