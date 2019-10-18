 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Kabaddi

Pro Kabaddi Final, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 18 October 2019 21:50 IST

Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are all set to play their first-ever final match in PKL history.

Pro Kabaddi Final, Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriors in PKL 2019 final on Saturday. © Twitter

"Most toughest season", the organisers had termed the Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) and as the tournament progressed, eventually it really turned out to be a nail-biting edition where all experienced teams with some great players in their ranks are back home and two new teams -- Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors, who have never played a final, are all set to be up against each other on Saturday. Undoubtedly, when two teams -- considered as underdogs of the league before the start of the season -- meet in the summit clash after outclassing the giants of the sport, another edge of the seat match is bound to be expected.

When is the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played on October 19, 2019.

Where will the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be played at the EKA Arena by TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

What time does the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match begin?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match?

The live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabaddi Final match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kabaddi
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors are all set to play their 1st final
  • Dabang Delhi will take on Bengal Warriors in PKL 2019 final on Saturday
  • Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors finished on top two spots respectively
Related Articles
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors Gear Up For Their First Final
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors Gear Up For Their First Final
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi To Face Bengal Warriors In Summit Clash
Pro Kabaddi: Dabang Delhi To Face Bengal Warriors In Summit Clash
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba Book Semifinal Spots
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba Book Semifinal Spots
Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba-Dabang Delhi Game Ends In Tie, UP Yoddha Beat Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba-Dabang Delhi Game Ends In Tie, UP Yoddha Beat Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba Upset Haryana Steelers 39-33 Ahead Of Playoffs
Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba Upset Haryana Steelers 39-33 Ahead Of Playoffs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.