Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. George Dockrell opens the face of his blade on his attempted punch shot and guides it towards deep point for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish length, outside off. Tector cuts to deep point this time for a single.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Tector cuts it but straight to the backward point fielder.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a superb shot this is! Fuller in length, around off, Tector strides forward and lofts it nonchalantly over covers for a biggie. Not an easy shot to play but he has nailed it.
9.2 overs (2 Runs) On a length, on middle. Tector works it towards deep mid-wicket for a couple.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bhuvneshwar Kumar is greeted in his new spell with a boundary! Short and outside off, Tector makes room and slaps it towards deep cover-point. The fielder in the deep runs to his right and dives to stop. He collects the ball but ends up sliding into the rope. A boundary for Tector!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to bowl, another three overs left in the innings.
8.6 overs (0 Run) This is pushed quicker and shorter, around off. George Dockrell cuts but finds the fielder at covers. Just 4 runs from the over and a wicket for Chahal, brilliant stuff!
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and fuller. Tector works it towards the leg side for a single.
George Dockrell walks in next.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Yuzvendra Chahal strikes as Lorcan Tucker holes out in the deep! Tossed up, landing full and outside off. Tucker goes down on one knee for the slog-sweep but has to fetch it. He connects but fails to get enough distance and Axar Patel at deep mid-wicket takes a fine catch. Chahal breaks this good partnership for Ireland!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Tector drives it to long off for a single. The 50-run stand comes up.
8.2 overs (1 Run) This is a lot fuller, around leg, Tucker makes a bit of room and looks to sweep it but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes towards the off side. A leg bye is taken.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery on leg. Tector punches it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) A length delivery on middle, slower in pace. Tucker looks to work it towards the leg side but mistimes it onto the turf. 13 from the over!
7.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another good shot from Tucker! Pandya delivers it on a length, around middle, Tucker stays deep in his crease and launches it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he connects and it sails over the square leg fence! Pandya goes short and on off but it's a pacy delivery this time and Tucker hooks it over deep square leg for a maximum.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Change of pace! An off-pace short delivery, around off. Tucker looks to pull it away but misses.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish length again, around off. Tector pushes it to covers and takes a single. Ireland need boundaries here!
7.1 overs (0 Run) Pandya hits the hard length on middle, Tector skips down the track but only manages to push it back to the bowler.
Hardik Pandya returns to bowl his second over. He picked up the prized scalp of Paul Stirling and went for 13 runs in his opening over.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another googly angling into leg. Tector works it to deep mid-wicket for another single. Tidy start from Chahal!
6.5 overs (1 Run) A half-tracker on middle. Tucker pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) A flighted delivery on middle, Tector flicks it to wide long on for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Tosses this up again on middle, Tucker sweeps it to fine leg for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Tucker comes down the track and looks to clip it away but gets hit on the pads again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Chahal starts with a googly on middle and leg. Tucker goes back and looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits his pads and rolls towards the off side.
Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fighting fire with fire. Umran Malik bangs it in short, around off at 145 kph, Harry Tector hangs on the back foot and hammer-pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie. 50 up! 18 from Umran's first over in international cricket.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Umran Malik has not got his radar yet. A low full toss, way down the leg side at 143 kph, the batter tries to flick but misses.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The crowd goes silent. Umran Malik delivers it from wide of the crease. It's full and around middle at 142 kph, Harry Tector shows the full face of his bat and caresses it down the ground for a boundary at long on.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off at 140 kph, Lorcan Tucker guides it down to third man for a run.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Umran goes full but it's down the leg side at 143 kph. Tucker fails to flick and it goes off his boots to the fine leg fence.
5.2 overs (1 Run) A 145 kph delivery, full and around off, Tector keeps it out off the inner edge to square leg and they cross.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, driven through covers for a run.
Follow the Ireland vs India 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.1 overs, Ireland are 87/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Ireland vs India 2022 today match between Ireland and India. Everything related to Ireland and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Ireland vs India live score. Do check for Ireland vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.