Ireland vs India: Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and 61 needed from 42 balls now! Fullish delivery on middle, Pandya works it to the right of mid on for a single.
4.5 overs (0 Run) There is still some movement off the deck! Lands on a good length, outside off. It seams away as Pandya is the man who is beaten this time, trying to push this wide delivery away.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Bit fuller on middle, Hooda works it towards mid-wicket for a single.
4.3 overs (0 Run) Beaten! On a length and outside off. Some away swing there and Hooda, who tries to push it away, gets beaten.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot ball! This is a length ball, on off, Hooda drives uppishly but the ball falls short of the cover fielder in the ring.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on off, Hooda only manages to defend it onto the turf.
4.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Fullish delivery but wider outside off. Hooda looks to slash it away but misses.
Craig Young to continue...
3.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over and India finish the Powerplay with a score of 45/2! Back of a length, on off, Pandya blocks it off the back foot. 64 needed off 48 balls.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Short on off and slower in pace, Hooda goes back and pulls it to deep square leg for a single.
3.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy boundary but Hooda will take it! A good-length delivery, around off. Hooda looks to push it away but gets a thick outside edge and the ball runs past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
3.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Mark Adair sees Hooda charging and tries to bounce him but errs in line and bowls it way down the leg side.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Deepak Hooda! Length delivery on off, Hooda picks the length quickly and slams it towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
3.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Hooda punches it to covers.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Lands on a length and it seams back in. Hooda tries to work it towards the leg side but gets beaten off the inside edge.
2.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hardik Pandya gets off the mark with a boundary! Fullish delivery on off, Pandya stays still in his crease and hammers it towards long on. It bounces just inside the fence and goes away for a boundary. End of an eventful over, 15 runs and two wickets from it.
2.6 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Young oversteps here! Back of a length, around off. Pandya punches it towards cover-point. Free Hit coming up.
2.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Craig Young delivers an inswinger, and lands it on a length around off, Suryakumar Yadav tries to defend from the back foot but is beaten by the inward movement. He is rapped on the back leg, they appeal and the finger goes up. Suryakumar Yadav has a word with his partner and takes the DRS. The UltraEdge finds no bat and the Ball Tracking confirms that it's a golden duck for SKY. All reds and in cricket, when it's red, you have to be on your bike and scoot away to the pavilion. Hardik Pandya is the new batter with India in a spot of bother.
Suryakumar Yadav is the number 3 batter. 79 needed off 56 balls.
2.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Finally, Craig Young gets his length right and gets the reward! This is a lot fuller on middle, a hint of inswing there and Kishan looks to blast it away towards the leg side. He, however, misses it completely and the ball shatters the stumps. Kishan departs after a handy cameo and this is a much-needed wicket for Ireland.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Much better but they can go a lot fuller here. Back of a length, on middle. Kishan pushes it to mid on.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is poor bowling from the Irish bowlers. They are bowling too short at the moment. It is short on middle, Kishan pulls it over deep backward square leg for a biggie.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Craig Young is greeted with a boundary by Kishan! Young lands it on a length, outside off. Kishan waits for it and just uses the pace of the bowler to guide it through the point region for a boundary.
Will Josh Little get another over in the Powerplay? Nopes. He has been removed and in comes Craig Young.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Goes fuller on off. Hooda blocks it out. Good start from Mark Adair!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter outside off again. Kishan slaps it towards the cover fielder in the ring. He half-stops it and a single is taken.
1.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is slightly shorter and wider outside off. Kishan looks to get his bat on it but misses.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Drifts on the pads. Hooda looks to flick it but misses. The ball brushes his pads and goes towards the right of the short fine leg fielder. A leg bye is taken.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off, Hooda pushes it to mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Adair lands it on a length, outside off. Kishan pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle and leg. Hooda looks to clip it but gets a leading edge towards covers for a single.
Who will bowl now? It's going to be Mark Adair.
0.6 over (0 Run) Goes a tad fuller and outside off, Kishan looks to punch it away but misses. India are off to a rollicking start!
0.5 over (4 Runs) FOUR! The length has been quite surprising from Little! Keeps it short again, outside off. Kishan cuts it over point for a boundary.
0.4 over (6 Runs) SIX! This young boy is not going to back away! Short in length and around off, Kishan rides the bounce and pulls it handsomely over the mid-wicket for a maximum.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Ishan Kishan is off the mark in style! Poor delivery this, Little drifts on the pads. Fine leg is inside the ring and Kishan smacks it away towards the fine leg fence for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Keeps it short again, on off. Kishan dabs it square of the wicket on the off side.
0.1 over (1 Run) Josh Little starts off with a shortish delivery, around off. Hooda guides it towards third man and gets off the mark with a single.
