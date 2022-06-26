Ireland vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, Ireland vs India 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Ireland vs India from Malahide Cricket Club Ground, Dublin. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Update 9.11 pm IST (3.41 pm GMT) - Unfortunately the covers are still on. The rain has stopped but it looks more like a precautionary move to keep the covers on as the dark clouds are still hovering over the ground. We can see India's head coach for this series, VVS Laxman, having a word with the match officials. Later on, the two umpires were seen chatting with the two captains as well. Not sure what as said! We will let you know if we get any update. Stay tuned.
Avesh Khan is down for a quick chat. He says that the ball swings here and he will try his best to make good use of any help that bowlers will get. Adds that it is a proud moment for him to represent India and he considers every match as a new beginning and tries to learn from every game. Mentions that he tries to learn from Bhuvneshwar Kumar on how the pitch is behaving as he bowls the first over most of the time and shares that he enjoys practising with the other bowlers. Tells that it is just the start of his international career and he is looking to perform whenever he gets an opportunity and feels that it will be important to adapt to the different conditions.
We had a short burst of rain after the toss but luckily it looks clear now and Alan Wilkins (on air) informs us that we will most probably have a full game here. We trust you, Wilko!
Ireland (Playing XI) - Andy Balbirnie (C), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (WK), George Dockrell, Mark Adair, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little, Conor Olphert.
India (Playing XI) - Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umran Malik.
Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland, says that they would have bowled first as the covers were on and there will be some help for the bowlers. Tells that the squad is brilliant and the guys are very excited and they will look to play a good brand of cricket. Mentions that playing India is great and it is good for the game in Ireland and to have a full house at Malahide is excellent. Talks about the new coach and shares that he is getting along with the team quite well. Informs that Conor Olphert will make his debut.
Hardik Pandya, the captain of India, says that they want to bowl first looking at the forecast, otherwise they would have batted first. Adds that Ireland is showing the three kinds of weather and it is all over the place. Says that he is looking forward to the two upcoming games. Mentions that it's an honour for him to lead India and a special moment in his life. Tells that they all are professionals and his role is simple, just to back his players. Confirms that Umran Malik is making his debut.
Toss time! Just a delay of around 7 minutes and we can see Hardik Pandya and Andy Balbirnie walk out in the middle. Andy Balbirnie tosses the coin up and it lands in favour of Hardik Pandya. INDIA WILL BOWL FIRST!
