Punjab Kings spinner Yuzvendra Chahal found himself in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was allegedly caught vaping on a flight. Social media users shared screenshots and clips from Arshdeep Singh's vlog to claim that Chahal was using a vape while travelling with the Punjab Kings squad from Ahmedabad to Hyderabad. The social media users further claimed that the original version of the vlog was later edited and shortened in order to crop out the portions featuring the veteran spinner. The clips went viral on social media and sparked a massive conversation among users. There has been no statement from the player or franchise, and NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video or the claims.

Look at Yuzvendra Chahal, man. He was risking everyone's safety by vaping an e-cigarette inside the flight while Shashank Singh and other Punjab Kings⁠ players were around him.



This is totally unacceptable and highly risky for everyone. Such behavior violates flight safety… pic.twitter.com/YnXlPmPhjr — Sonu (@Cricket_live247) May 7, 2026

The ongoing IPL 2026 has already witnessed a major vaping controversy after Riyan Parag was found using a vape inside the Rajasthan Royals dressing room during the match against Punjab Kings. He was fined 25 per cent of his match fees.

Yuzi Chahal was found vaping on plane



As per CISF rulebook, vaping, e-cigarettes, and smoking are not allowed onboard.



But clearly, rules are applied differently, with celebrities allowed to vape inside the aircraft. pic.twitter.com/3Fu13OHrFs — Brutal Truth (@sarkarstix) May 7, 2026

Meanwhile, former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin termed Riyan Parag's vaping incident during an IPL match as something that could have been avoided, urging young players to be mindful of their actions in public spaces.

“I think this is totally a situation that could have been avoided. I want players not to get trapped in such things. I don't really want that for a young player, and this is a little sensitive, too. I think, on all quadrants, if we look at so many things, this could have been avoided,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Offering advice from the perspective of a senior cricketer, he emphasised the need to separate personal choices from public space, stating, “Sometimes what happens...it's a personal choice, but your personal choice should be in your personal space. If you do all this in a public space, that can very well be avoided." Ashwin then had a piece of advice for Parag, with whom he had played alongside at the Royals.

"All I would say is this: it's my small advice as an elder brother. I want to tell Riyan Parag that, whatever happens in your personal life, nobody has any concern about it. Nobody can say anything about that. But whatever you do, do it in your personal space, because you are a captain, you are a franchise leader.

"You are probably an inspiration for many cricketers, many youth, many young Indians, and young people around the world. So there is some responsibility too,” he added.

(With agency inputs)

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