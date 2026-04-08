It was some insane hitting from Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal against Mumbai Indians during their Indian Premier League 2026 game on Tuesday. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to bowl first in a rain-truncated 11-over-per-side game at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Jaiswal turned out to be the Player of the Match as RR won the game by 27 runs. The southpaw scored 77 not out off 32 balls with the help of 10 fours and four sixes.

Jaiswal got off to a fiery start, smashing MI pacer Deepak Chahar for 22 runs in the first over. This saw Chahar become the MI bowler with the most expensive first over in IPL history. He broke the previous record of Luke Wood, who had leaked 19 runs against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in 2024.

"I think I had something in my mind because there were only three overs of Powerplay. So I was thinking how I could take down the overs or who I could take down. So I was planning- the minute I saw Chahar bhai coming, I thought I could take him on, and then Bumrah bhai came in. So I was thinking, okay, maybe Vaibhav can take on Bumrah. Then I will try to pick someone else. So I just kept thinking about who I could go after and what shots I could play. I was just quite into the game," said Jaiswal after the match.

During the game, he put on an 80-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the opening wicket in just five overs. Notably, the Powerplay was revised to 3.2 overs in the rain-affected game.

Talking about his partner Vaibhav, Jaiswal said, "The way he has been playing, it's tremendous. He's working so hard as well, so I also get motivated. I feel I also need to develop some different shots. All the time we have these discussions about how we can go about it. And if he's taking on someone, I'll just keep giving him positive messages that he can go after him and just play freely, something like that."

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