At 44, MS Dhoni is set to feature in his 19th Indian Premier League (IPL) season later this month. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Viswanath has already confirmed that the franchise great will be available for the full season. Last season, Dhoni scored 196 runs across 14 matches, walking out to bat lower down the order. Whether he'll play a similar role is something the management will have to take a call on. Speaking on his YouTube channel, former CSK batter S Badrinath, however, had a different view on the matter.

Badrinath, who played at CSK for six seasons, feels that neither head coach Stephen Fleming nor anyone else in the management can take the decision to bench Dhoni, given the veteran's influence within the franchise.

"I don't know if it is an administrative decision where [the CEO] said that [Dhoni] is ready to play all matches... Now, will Fleming go and tell Dhoni, 'You don't play this match, we are dropping you'? I don't think Fleming has a chance at all. How will he go and tell Dhoni that he is dropped? I literally feel that it is not possible," said Badrinath.

Badrinath added that Dhoni is likely to play all the matches, as no one can force him to sit out or take a step backward.

"I don't think any support staff in the world, be it even Fleming, can tell Dhoni, 'You are an impact player,' or 'You don't play this match.' There is no chance. We can take it that he is going to play all the matches," he added.

Dhoni is one of the most influential players in the CSK ranks and is a core member of the leadership group. He has won five titles for the team during his captaincy stint.

CSK had a poor run last season. The team finished last in the points table. The five-time champions were only able to win four matches out of fourteen.

Dhoni is still one of the finest batters in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches and 242 innings at an average of 38.80, a strike rate of 137.45, and 24 fifties, with a best score of 84 not out.

(With IANS Inputs)