Ishan Kishan didn't come out for the toss of Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL 2026 game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday as the former team's regular skipper, Pat Cummins, returned to action. In the absence of Cummins, Kishan was appointed captain of SRH and led the side in seven games. Cummins missed the first half of IPL 2026 as he was recovering from a lumbar bone stress injury in his back. Upon his return, Cummins took over the captaincy of SRH, with Kishan being included in the playing XI only as a player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Cummins won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in match number 36 of IPL 2026 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Cummins replaced Dilshan Madushanka, while Praful Hinge was added to the playing XI in place of Harsh Dubey.

Speaking during the toss, Cummins said, "We're going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks good, but we have to see what we need to chase down. (How are you feeling?) Still really fresh. It's been a little while, but I've had really good preparation, a couple of bowls over here. I haven't played a game for a while, so we'll see how we go. But the body feels awesome. I've come in for Madushanka, and Hinge has come in for Harsh Dubey."

RR skipper Riyan Parag said, "We were looking for the same as well, but having said that, over the last couple of seasons, we haven't really done well chasing. So I'm happy with defending as well. I think we've played most of our cricket here, the majority of our cricket here. We know this wicket really well. We have had our camp right since the season started as well. Seems like a pretty good wicket. Maybe a little bit of dew coming in later on, but it won't really play that much of a role. I feel the openers have done really well, but they can continue doing well, and hopefully we can pick up our slack. (Combination the same?) No, we're going for one instead of three-two."

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