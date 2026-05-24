Jasprit Bumrah was not included in the Mumbai Indians playing XI for the IPL 2026 match against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. MI captain Hardik Pandya revealed at the toss that Bumrah was rested for the game. Shardul Thakur was included in the playing XI in place of Bumrah. For RR, Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja were included in the team with the veteran all-rounder being listed as an Impact Sub. RR need to win the match in order to book their spot in the Playoffs but a loss will result in elimination.

"We will bowl first. It looks like a good track and it tends to get better in the evening. It's a very special day, overall, the Reliance Foundation has helped and impacted 29 lakh people. It's a privilege to be part of this. Every year we come here, we know this specific game will have the loudest and best atmosphere. We just want to play good cricket for the kids and make sure they leave with some great memories. The pitch looks hard and it should get better once the sun goes down."

"It's been a tough season for us, but we want to finish on a high. Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) is resting and Deepak Chahar is in. (Hardik mentioned it as Deepak Chahar, but it's actually Shardul Thakur who has replaced Bumrah, Chahar remains in the starting XI like last game)," Hardik Pandya said at the toss.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.

"We would have bowled first as well. We know this could be our last game of the season and we want to play as if it is, aiming for the win. If you look at the season overall, there have been some terrific performances. Everything that we've put together so far this season has really been an inspiration. I feel all the praise, all the energy that went into this tournament, this is the right time, the right opportunity. Just really maximise those opportunities, go ahead and win."

"Today is a must win, if we win, we qualify and won't need any help from the other match. Three changes - Nandre (Burger) comes in, so does (Ravindra) Jadeja and myself," RR skipper Riyan Parag said.

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