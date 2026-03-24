For Vidarbha pacer Saurabh Dubey, the wait has finally been worth it. Dubey, the left-arm fast bowler with a height of six feet and five inches, arrived at the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp as a net bowler when the three-time champions began their preparations for the ten-team competition. Cut to now, he now finds himself in the main squad as a replacement for injured India pacer Akash Deep, who has been ruled out of IPL 2026 with a stress reaction in his lower back. “This feeling is really good. Like, I came here as a net bowler. After that, I got to know late on Saturday that they have chosen me as a replacement for Akash Deep. I have been waiting for this chance for a long time. So, it feels really good. I will give my best and do well,” Dubey told IANS.

The call-up caps is a remarkable turnaround for Dubey, who went unsold at last year's IPL mini-auction in Abu Dhabi and had no expectation of earning a contract when he first reported to the KKR camp in a net-bowling capacity.

“I didn't come with any expectations. I just wanted an opportunity to go somewhere and play. Like wherever I go, I wanted to get an opportunity to play and that's why I came here, as they called me for being a net bowler.

“Previously, I bowled in their pre-season camp in Mumbai for two days. Then, I got to bowl more in practice sessions here in Kolkata - one intra-squad match and two net sessions. So, they saw what I did and decided to rope me in based on that,” he said.

It is Dubey's second shot at playing in IPL cricket after the first chance came to an abrupt end. Signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for IPL 2022 after having an impressive time in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a back injury cut short his stint before he could even be in the frame for making his debut.

The irony that he now replaces a player sidelined by a back complaint is not lost on those who have followed his journey in Vidarbha's cricketing circles, which got a big push after being spotted by former India pacer and national selector Subroto Banerjee.

“It's quite rare to get a chance to be in an IPL team again. My journey started with tennis ball and my elder brother Gaurav was the main reason behind me going from tennis to leather ball bowling. I think many people in Vidarbha know that my journey started with tennis ball, before moving to leather ball in 2016.

“There was a tournament in Wardha city, where I played and many seniors were attracted to my height and the way I was bowling. There is a coach in Wardha named Ravi Lunga - he sent my videos to Prashant Vaidya, the VCA Chairman.

“He sent me to Nagpur to see Subu sir. I was practising in Nagpur at a ground called SBCA. Subu sir saw and picked me up for Vidarbha's residential academy programme. From there, I came to represent the state,” recalled Dubey, who has played eight List A games and three T20 matches.

Dubey went on to represent India A at the 2019 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup where current India men's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak served as head coach of that side. Despite making white-ball appearances for Vidarbha, Dubey remained on the fringes of being on the big stage till the news of him being drafted by KKR for IPL 2026 changed that notion.

Dubey knows the opportunity he has been chasing for years is finally in his hands and now time is ripe for him to shine for KKR. “Yes, now it will get better. Hopefully I will perform to the best of my abilities and this is what I want to do for the rest of the season,” he signed off.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)