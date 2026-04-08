Amazed by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's seemingly effortless takedown of Jasprit Bumrah, Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal said his 15-year-old opening partner eased the pressure on him in the 27-run IPL win over Mumbai Indians on a rain-soaked evening in Guwahati. The talking point before the match was the first face-off between the redoubtable pacer and the teen sensation, and Sooryavanshi lived up to the hype, smashing an incoming Bumrah 131kph delivery on middle and leg for a first-ball six over mid-on.

"First ball, he hit him for a six, and I told him to just keep playing his shots," said Jaiswal, who scored a 32-ball 77 not out to lift RR to 150/3 in the 11-overs a side match that was truncated because of inclement weather.

Mumbai Indians, in reply, managed 123/9 to slump to a second loss on the trot, while Rajasthan Royals climbed to the top of the table with three wins from three matches.

The Bihar left-hander, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.1 crore during the 2025 IPL mega auction. He had shown glimpses of his prodigal talent by becoming the youngest centurion in T20 cricket and the second-fastest in IPL history with a record-breaking 35-ball hundred against Gujarat Titans last season.

On Tuesday too, he was in beast mode from the outset, even though Bumrah operating with the new ball.

Sooryavanshi, who turned 15 a day before IPL 2026 began, went on to hit two of his four sixes off the pacer in his opening over, setting the tempo early with a 14-ball 39.

It made life easier for Jaiswal at the other end as their confidence soared, allowing them to target other MI bowlers like Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult who both leaked 22 runs in their respective overs.

"Of course, Bumrah bhai is one of the legends, so if he's scoring against him, it's amazing. It made us feel that other bowlers we can also take down,” said Jaiswal, who hit 10 fours and four sixes and anchored the innings," Jaiswal said.

"So it was quite good for him to go out and play his shots. That took the pressure off me, and then I could take on someone else. It was a good partnership, and we really enjoyed it." The duo put on 80 runs off just 30 balls at the top to set the tone.

“It's amazing to bat with Vaibhav. We both like to play our shots, so the way we're playing, we just keep passing positive messages to each other. I've been playing for the last few years, so I just wanted to play according to the situation and give the team the best start," he said.

With two fifties in three matches, Jaiswal is now the leading run-scorer (170) and the left-hander said: "I've been really working hard in the nets, trying different shots. A lot depends on the wicket as well. I always try to do something with my batting and make little changes here and there." "I just try to live in the present moment and keep enjoying it. I always strive to keep improving," added the 24-year-old.

"We didn"t know how this game was going to go because of the rain. We needed to adapt, as Mumbai Indians are quite an opposition."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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