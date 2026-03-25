In a major overhaul of match-day management, the Bengaluru City Police have introduced a comprehensive set of new protocols for IPL 2026 matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, aimed at preventing crowd-related incidents and ensuring a safer, more streamlined spectator experience. The measures come in the aftermath of last year's tragic stampede during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru victory march, which claimed 11 lives and exposed serious gaps in crowd control and access systems.

Digital-Only Ticketing to Eliminate Fraud and Overcrowding

A key reform is the complete shift to mobile-based QR code tickets. Authorities have scrapped physical tickets entirely, with entry passes now issued exclusively via the official RCB platform. The QR codes will be activated only a few hours before gate opening, a move designed to curb black-market sales and duplication. Each ticket is also non-transferable and linked to an individual, tightening identity verification at entry points.

Police have warned of strict legal action against unauthorized ticket sales, signaling a zero-tolerance approach to fraud.

Redesigned Entry System to Prevent Congestion

One of the most significant changes is the introduction of a multi-layered entry system with designated holding areas. Spectators will first undergo QR verification before being directed into controlled holding zones, and only then allowed through turnstiles toward their stands.

Entry points have been rationalized:

- Cubbon Road will serve as the primary access corridor

- Link Road will handle pedestrian-only controlled movement

- Queens Road access is largely restricted, reserved for players and select pass holders

- This structured flow is intended to eliminate chaotic crowd surges that contributed to last year's disaster.

Strict Parking Controls and Push for Public Transport

In another major shift, police have strongly discouraged private vehicles, citing limited parking capacity. Parking will now be:

- Pre-booked

- Linked to vehicle numbers

- Non-transferable

- Designated parking hubs include:

- Garuda Mall

- St. Joseph's Indian High School

- Freedom Park

- Shuttle services will ferry fans from these places to the stadium.

To further ease congestion, free metro travel has been announced for ticket holders, with Cubbon Park Metro Station and MG Road Metro Station serving as key access points.

- High-Tech Surveillance and Multi-Layer Security

- Security has been significantly tightened with:

- Multi-layer frisking and QR-based access control

- Deployment of 500+ CCTV cameras

- Real-time monitoring using AI-based crowd analytics

- Integration with the city's Police Command & Control Centre

Authorities have also prohibited loitering near the stadium without valid tickets, a measure aimed at reducing unnecessary crowd buildup outside the venue.

- Enhanced Medical and Emergency Preparedness

- Learning from last year's crisis response gaps, police have strengthened emergency infrastructure:

- 9 ambulances stationed around the venue

- 4 medical triage centres

- Clearly marked evacuation routes

- Public address systems for real-time instructions

- Multiple mock drills have already been conducted, with another scheduled ahead of the matches.