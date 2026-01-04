Former India batter Aakash Chopra has shared his views on Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman, who was released by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) from their IPL 2026 squad. The left-arm pacer was picked by KKR for Rs 9.20 crore during the mini-auction last month. However, following the recent targeting of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, KKR decided to release the player after the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) latest directive. Speaking in a viral video, Chopra welcomed the board and KKR's decision.

The cricketer-turned-commentator argued that while Mustafizur himself had done nothing wrong, he became a victim of the strained relations between India and Bangladesh-similar to how Pakistani players have been excluded from the IPL for years due to cross-border tensions between the two countries.

"BCCI had to take the call considering everything that's been happening Bangladesh. In my opinion, the BCCI made the right call. Yes, it will be slightly challenging for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The decision could've been made before the IPL auction, but this is a developing story. And if you are thinking what's Mustafizur's fault in this, but you can also say the same thing for all the Pakistani players since they also didn't do anything wrong. For me, this is collateral damage. People often pay for their countries sins. It's soft power and you have got to flex your muscles, that is what I feel," said Chopra in a video posted on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

This comes after the BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said that the apex cricket board has instructed the IPL franchise KKR to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman "due to the recent developments."

"Due to the recent developments which is going on all across, BCCI has instructed the franchise KKR to release one of their players Mustafizur Rahman of Bangladesh from their squad and BCCI has also said that if they ask for any replacement, BCCI is going to allow that replacement," Devaijit Saikia told ANI.

(With ANI Inputs)