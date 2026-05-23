Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mahela Jayawardene praised Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his outstanding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, highlighting the young batter's growing maturity and ability to adapt his game. The Mumbai Indians head coach noted that Sooryavanshi has made a major impact at the top of the order and is improving daily in terms of reading match situations and adjusting his approach. Jayawardene added that MI have prepared tactical plans to counter him, but stressed that successful execution on the field will be key to creating opportunities against the in-form batter.

Jayawardene was speaking to the reporters on the eve of his side's IPL clash against RR in Mumbai at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

"I think we have had a few ways of doing it. I have seen other teams use certain ways to tactically adjust depending on the resources that they have. But he has had a phenomenal season. In the second season, he is making a big impact on the game up front. You have seen in the last game as well that he took a different approach to the way he batted. He is improving on a daily basis in the sense that he is reading the game. That is something that we also have to understand and see what we need to do. We have a few ideas. It is about us executing it. If we get to execute, we will create some opportunities within, and we need to grab hold of that," Jayawardene told the reporters.

Sooryavanshi is RR's top run getter this season and is having a generational tournament, with 579 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.53 and a strike rate of over 236, including a century, three fifties and 53 sixes, the highest by an Indian during a single IPL edition.

Mumbai, who are already out of the IPL 2026, will look to end their campaign on a positive note. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will look to secure a victory and seal their playoff birth. A loss against Mumbai will put the Royals in a tricky position as they will be dependent on other teams to qualify for the playoffs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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