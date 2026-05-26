Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav put an end to rumours regarding a wrist injury on Sunday. The India T20I captain endured a forgettable IPL 2026 season, scoring just 270 runs in 13 matches. His best performance came against Rajasthan Royals, where he scored a fighting 60, but it was not enough to guide Mumbai Indians to victory in their chase of 206. As a result, Rajasthan Royals secured a playoff berth, knocking out Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in the process. Meanwhile, MI finished ninth on the points table, managing only four wins in 14 matches.

Ahead of the match against RR, Suryakumar addressed the injury rumours while speaking to the host broadcasters, firmly dismissing them as baseless. The MI veteran did not hold back in calling out those spreading misinformation.

"First of all, I'd like to clear the air a little bit. The people talking about a wrist injury are either pure physios or people who don't understand cricket. Because if I really had a wrist injury or such a problem, then the shots I've been playing in practice and in matches, especially my flick shots, which are completely wrist-based and depend on hand-eye coordination, I wouldn't have been able to play those shots," said Suryakumar.

"But I don't want to say much about that because it's not in my control. These are all uncontrollable factors, and I don't pay too much attention to them," he added.

He also spoke about concerns over his dip in form, stating that while results are not always in his control, he remains focused on putting in the hard work and maintaining the right process.

"As you said, I've worked hard throughout the season. I worked hard at the start of the year as well. In the New Zealand series, I won the Player of the Series award. Then I had a good World Cup, at least according to me. Then came the IPL. I didn't score runs in the IPL, but I never stopped working hard," he said.

"I try to focus on what is in my hands. At the end of the day, performance is never guaranteed. What is in your control is hard work. So I keep working hard and try to put my best foot forward. If success comes, that's great. If it doesn't, that's okay too. We'll go back to the drawing board and work hard again. God is watching. Sooner or later, the rewards will come," he added.

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