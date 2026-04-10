In a setback for the Lucknow Super Giants, star Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, with the franchise set to announce a replacement in the coming days, according to ESPNcricinfo. The development was confirmed by LSG's director of cricket, Tom Moody, during his side's away clash against the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. According to the report, Moody said they will name a replacement "in the next 24 to 48 hours".

The report further added that South Africa left-arm spinner George Linde, who hasn't played in the cash-rich league yet, is likely to be named as the veteran all-rounder Hasaranga's replacement.

"We are preparing for the fact that he isn't going to be able to join us," Moody said during LSG's game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo. "We are looking at replacements that should be announced in 24-48 hours."

Hasaranga has been out of action since February after tearing his left hamstring during Sri Lanka's opening game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. Earlier, it was reported that the veteran all-rounder had not taken the mandatory fitness tests under Sri Lanka Cricket's observation, which was a requirement to obtain an NOC (No Objection Certificate) to join the IPL.

LSG had bought Hasaranga for INR 2 crore during the last auction. However, he was not able to join their squad after picking up the injury. Hasaranga was with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) last season and with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) from 2021 to 2023.

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants edged past Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets in a last-ball thriller at Eden Gardens, successfully chasing 182 in IPL 2026. Half-centuries from Ayush Badoni (54) and Mukul Choudhary (54*) anchored the chase, with Choudhary's explosive finishing sealing the win in the final over.

According to CricViz, Mukul Choudhary and Avesh Khan's unbeaten 54-run stand was also the highest for the eighth wicket or lower in a successful IPL chase.

In a unique match-winning effort, Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh played his part with 1* (3) at the other end.

Earlier, KKR posted 181/4, riding on contributions from Ajinkya Rahane (41), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (45), and a late push by Rovman Powell and Cameron Green. Despite tight spells from KKR bowlers, LSG held their nerve to complete a dramatic win.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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