Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin made his commentary box debut on Saturday, sharing his expert opinions during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 opener between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ashwin, known for never mincing his words, predicted the Sunrisers to beat Bengaluru, suggesting the Ishan Kishan-led side would do wonders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, before the match could provide a result, Virender Sehwag welcomed Ashwin to the box in the typical style of a college senior greeting a fresher.

An epic conversation unfolded between the two legends, with the former India opener putting the retired off-spinner in the spotlight. When Aakash Chopra asked, "Haan ji, dabaav kis pe zyada hai? (Who is under more pressure today?)", it triggered a roller coaster of laughter.

Sehwag: "Toh bhai mujhe toh lag raha hai ki aaj dabaav saara Ashwin ke upar hai. Yeh nayi murgi hai. (I think the entire pressure is on Ashwin today; he's the newcomer.)"

Ashwin: "Maine bada prediction bhi kiya hai aaj SRH ka... SRH dhoom machayenge. (I have made a big prediction for SRH today... they will do wonders.)"

Sehwag: "Woh toh tu waise bhi karta hai dressing room mein baith ke. (You do that anyway while sitting in the dressing room.)" The former opener then narrated an old story involving Ashwin's time as a captain.

Sehwag: "Ek baar, mujhe yaad hai Ashwin captain tha, toh mere saath dressing room mein baitha hua tha. Bola, 'Paaji yaar, off-spinner aa gaya, main kya karoon?' Maine kaha, 'Tu ja, pehli ball se ghuma.' (I remember when Ashwin was captain, he was sitting with me in the dressing room. He said, 'Paaji, an off-spinner has come on, what should I do?' I told him, 'You just go and swing from the first ball.')"

Sehwag: "Teen-chaar over ho gaye, koi out nahi hua. Hum gappe maarte rahe. Finally, koi out hua toh Ashwin gaya. Pehli ball hat ke maar raha tha, out ho ke wapas aa ke baitha. Bola, 'Nahi, itna aasaan nahi hai.' Maine kaha, 'Haan, itna aasaan nahi hai.' (Three or four overs passed and no one got out, so we kept chatting. Finally, someone was dismissed, and Ashwin went in. He tried to create space to hit the first ball but got out. He came back, sat down, and said, 'No, it's not that easy.' I replied, 'Yes, it isn't that easy.')"

Aakash Chopra: "Off-spinner bhi achhe gendbaaz hote hain. (Off-spinners are good bowlers too.)"

As Ashwin started to reply, Sehwag intervened: "Out bhi off-spinner ko hi hue thhe. (He got out to an off-spinner, too.)"

Ashwin: "Bowler kaun tha pata hai? K. Gowtham tha. (Do you know who the bowler was? It was K. Gowtham.)"