Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli was seen having an animated chat with Gujarat Titans all-rounder Jason Holder during their IPL 2026 clash on Thursday. The incident happened during RCB's innings as Kohli approached Holder for a brief exchange while the latter was moving to his position after a change of ends. Holder put his arm around Kohli's back as the two shared a quick word before returning to their respective positions. A video of the moment has gone viral on social media.

HEATED MOMENT ON GROUND



- Words Exchange between Virat Kohli & Jason holder in yesterday match pic.twitter.com/TEgA77bRT4 — Sam (@Cricsam01) May 1, 2026

Kohli had plenty of animated moments during the match, including one where he was seen complaining to the officials over Holder's contrversial catch to dismiss RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

Kohli, who had earlier provided a quick start with 28 runs off just 13 balls, was seen near the boundary rope engaging in a lengthy conversation with the fourth umpire. His reaction suggested that he was seeking clarity on the decision, particularly given the lack of clear evidence in the replays.

Patidar's wicket came as a major setback for RCB, especially given his recent form and importance in the middle order. After the captain's wicket, RCB lost three more wickets in a span of just 4 overs.

Amid the collapse, Padikkal stood firm and continued to fight. He rotated the strike well and found boundaries regularly to keep the scoreboard moving. But his resistance ended when Rashid Khan bowled a brilliant delivery to clean him up. Padikkal scored 40 off 24 balls, including five fours and two sixes. Despite Padikkal's heroics, RCB got bowled out for just 155 runs in 19.2 overs as Arshad Khan shone with three wickets.

In response, GT chased down the target with 25 balls to spare. Shubman Gill top-scored for the hosts with a quickfire 43 off 18 balls, while Jos Buttler and Rahul Tewatia played crucial cameos to take GT across the finishing line.

(With IANS Inputs)

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