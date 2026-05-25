Royal Challengers Bengaluru icon Virat Kohli caught up with Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill ahead of their IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. In a viral video, Gill was seen having a chat with RCB vice-captain Jitesh Sharma before Kohli entered the frame. Upon noticing the veteran batter, Gill walked toward his idol, and the two shared a warm hug. Kohli then decided to poke some fun at the young GT skipper, playfully checking his beard and pulling his cheek.

Kohli can be seen holding a black tote bag in the video, which has now gone viral across social media platforms.

How happy Gill looked seeing Virat, and the way Virat pulled Gill's cheeks, it's so cute pic.twitter.com/fSv3RMmkDi — nysa (@chalkalaana) May 24, 2026

Kohli leads the batting charts for RCB this season, amassing 557 runs across 14 group-stage matches. The 37-year-old already has a century and four half-centuries to his name in the ongoing tournament.

Gill, on the other hand, is also chasing the Orange Cap this season, and is currently the second-highest rungetter with 616 runs in 14 matches. He is only behind his GT teammate Sai Sudharsan (638) in the Orange Cap list.

All four teams for the Indian Premier League 2026 playoffs have been finalised. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad had already sealed their places in the next round, Rajasthan Royals made it into the final four with a 30-run win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

RCB will face GT in the first qualifier on Tuesday and the winner will reach the final to be played in Ahmedabad on May 31.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the eliminator on Wednesday, with the loser out of the tournament and the winner heading into the second qualifier.

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